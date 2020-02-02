e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Analysis / ‘Destruction of wetlands will lead to water, food and climate insecurity’

‘Destruction of wetlands will lead to water, food and climate insecurity’

India has witnessed a rapid degradation of its wetlands. In the last three decades alone, nearly one-third of natural wetlands have been lost to urbanisation, agriculture expansion and pollution.

analysis Updated: Feb 02, 2020 15:30 IST
KumKum Dasgupta
KumKum Dasgupta
An ecosystem health assessment of wetlands under the 100 days programme of the Government of India indicated that one in every four wetlands had low to very low ecosystem health and faced high to very high threat. As wetlands degrade, so does their ability to make societies water, food and climate secure, and conserve the diversity of life.
An ecosystem health assessment of wetlands under the 100 days programme of the Government of India indicated that one in every four wetlands had low to very low ecosystem health and faced high to very high threat. As wetlands degrade, so does their ability to make societies water, food and climate secure, and conserve the diversity of life. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

Today is World Wetlands Day, which marks the date of the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands on February 2, 1971, in the Iranian city of Ramsar on the shores of the Caspian Sea. The 2020 theme Wetlands and Biodiversity is an opportunity to highlight wetland biodiversity, its status, why it matters and to promote actions to reverse its loss.

Dr Ritesh Kumar, director, Wetlands International South Asia, speaks to Hindustan Times, on why wetlands are important and the state of wetlands in India.

KumKum Dasgupta: Ten more Indian wetlands have been declared Ramsar sites. What is the importance of such a declaration?

Ritesh Kumar: The designation of these 10 wetlands highlights their importance for conserving global biological diversity. As a global mega-diverse country, this is India’s contribution to conserving the global good. By designating wetlands to the Ramsar List, India commits to their wise use through the maintenance of ecological character.

KD: Why it is important to save wetlands? What kinds of challenges do they face?

RK: India has witnessed a rapid degradation of its wetlands. In the last three decades alone, nearly one-third of natural wetlands have been lost to urbanisation, agriculture expansion and pollution. The loss of wetlands in urban areas has been more rapid. Data from 26 cities and towns show that since 1970s, for every one square kilometre increase in built up area, 25 ha of wetlands has been lost.

An ecosystem health assessment of wetlands under the 100 days programme of the Government of India indicated that one in every four wetlands had low to very low ecosystem health and faced high to very high threat. As wetlands degrade, so does their ability to make societies water, food and climate secure, and conserve the diversity of life.

Wetlands loss needs to be seen not just as a biodiversity crisis, but as a development crisis, which could lead to more water, food and climate insecurity for society. A transformed response to address rapid wetlands degradation and loss would be to pursue the integration of wetlands, and their wide-ranging values, within developmental programming at various levels.

KD: The environment ministry notified new wetland rules in 2017. But draft rules don’t mention anything about a national regulator and don’t list specific activities prohibited in these ecologically sensitive areas. Your comments?

RK: The revision of the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, is to bring the role of state wetlands authorities to the fore for wetlands conservation. As the Rules have been framed under the Environment Protection Act, the ultimate responsibility rests with the ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

KD: How important is community involvement to save wetlands?

RK: Communities engage with wetlands in various ways – from seeking livelihoods to spiritual fulfilment. The values community hold for wetlands are expressed in diverse ways. It is important to integrate community linkages in wetlands management planning, and incentivise community stewardship. This is crucial as over 85% of wetlands in India are in the form of village ponds and tanks.

tags
top news
India beat New Zealand by 7 runs to complete historic 5-0 whitewash
India beat New Zealand by 7 runs to complete historic 5-0 whitewash
‘Try some magical exercise routine’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM on economy
‘Try some magical exercise routine’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM on economy
Coronavirus outbreak: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese citizens
Coronavirus outbreak: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese citizens
Congress manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls high on subsidies and freebies
Congress manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls high on subsidies and freebies
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
Australian Open Final Live: Thiem takes lead in 3rd set against Djokovic
Australian Open Final Live: Thiem takes lead in 3rd set against Djokovic
WhatsApp Dark Mode gets closer to roll-out for iPhones after Android launch
WhatsApp Dark Mode gets closer to roll-out for iPhones after Android launch
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Opinion