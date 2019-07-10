Opinion | In Karnataka, it is now advantage BJP

It was in May 2018 that the people of Karnataka voted for a new assembly. But if the current political crisis in the important southern state continues unabated, Karnataka could well be voting for a new government.

Here’s why: On July 6, 10 MLAs of the Congress and three of the Janata Dal (S) ---- the two parties run a coalition government in the state ---- submitted their resignations to the Speaker, Ramesh Kumar, who was on leave. The rebel MLAs also met Governor Vajubhai Vala and then flew to Mumbai. On July 8, independent MLAs Nagesh and R Shankar followed suit. On July 10, two more Congress MLAs resigned, taking the number to 17. The resignations were meant to coincide with the return of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy from the United States, who has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for engineering the dissent drama. Meanwhile, other ministers have also resigned, saying that they want to give a free hand to the chief minister to accommodate the rebels in plum ministries. The Congress’s crisis manager, DK Shivakumar, is now camping in Mumbai, trying to placate the rebel MLAs. But his efforts may not bear fruit since the rebel MLAs have approached the Mumbai police for “protection”.

The Karnataka assembly has 224 seats, of which the BJP has 105 and the coalition had 119 until recently. If the resignations are accepted by the Speaker (he has ruled that they cannot be accepted as they are not in the prescribed format and so have to be resubmitted), and more resignations happen, the coalition will be reduced to a minority. If rebel MLAs then go on to join the BJP during a no-confidence motion that the BJP is most likely to move against the Congress-JDS government on July 12, it is advantage BJP. This is what the saffron party would also prefer, instead of going for an election.

The key question is what lies at the root of such a drama in the state?

On the surface, there are many reasons: veteran Congressman and former state home minister Ramalinga Reddy is upset over being sidelined by Kumaraswamy, state Congress president G Parameshwara and young leaders such as Dinesh Gundu Rao and Krishna Byre Gowda. Then there are loyalists of former chief minister Siddaramaiah, such as actor BC Patil and Bangalore MLA and controversial real estate baron Muniratna Naidu, who feel that they were sidelined by the CM. On the JD (S) side, party president AH Vishwanath resigned for more or less the same reason.

But the root of the rebellion is the old mega feud between two political titans: Congress’s Siddaramaiah and JD(S)’s Deve Gowda. The latter won the last round in May 2018 with the ouster of Siddaramaiah and installing his son, Kumaraswamy, in the CM’s seat. But a year later, Deve Gowda faced a humiliating defeat in the general elections. He felt that his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s defeat in the party bastion, Mandya, was engineered by the Siddaramaiah camp.

Now the resignation of Siddaramaiah’s loyalists indicates that this round has gone to their leader. According to reports, Siddaramaiah had complained to Rahul Gandhi about growing discontent in the coalition ranks. Deve Gowda, in turn, also complained to Gandhi that all this was Siddaramaiah’s manipulation.

There is a saying in Kannada ‘Ibbara jhagala, moornevana laabha’ (When two men fight, the third man gains.) This is exactly what has happened in the state. The BJP has been nursing its grouse after the closely-fought assembly election and has now found the perfect time to strike.

If there is indeed a change in government, the BJP will add another feather to its cap after winning 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats. While B S Yeddyurappa, a Lingayat strongman and former CM, who ensured the saffron party’s victory for the first time in 2008, does not command the same authority anymore, there seems no alternative as of now. But as neighbouring states Tamil Nadu and Kerala get ready for assembly polls next year, coming to power is what matters most to the BJP in its gateway to the South, not the man on the throne.

Vasanthi Hariprakash is a Bengaluru-based journalist

