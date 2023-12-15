Number Theory: What November's headline inflation figures don't show
Dec 15, 2023 09:08 AM IST
WPI inflation, which measures changes in producer prices, was 0.26% in November compared to a deflation of 0.52% in October
Inflation numbers for November released this week show Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rates at 0.26% and 5.55% respectively. While neither is very high, a closer look suggests that there is more to these numbers. Here are four charts on what the numbers mean.