News / Analysis / Number Theory: Second warmest start to winter since 1951

Number Theory: Second warmest start to winter since 1951

ByAbhishek Jha
Dec 13, 2023 11:33 AM IST

State-wise averages of minimum temperatures show that of the 30 states and UTs, only J&K and Ladakh have experienced a cooler than normal start to winter

Temperatures across India have started decreasing with the start of the winter season, which officially runs from December to February. However, an HT analysis shows that the season has been unusually warm compared to winter seasons so far by minimum temperatures. While the reason for this warm beginning to winter is unseasonal rain in parts of the country due to Cyclone Michaung, a strong El Niño prevailing currently means that this warming is likely to continue. Here are four charts that explain these trends.

