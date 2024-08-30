Several FIRs filed against Malayalam film personalities: SIT’s work has only just begun

Malayalam cinema has produced films like The Great Indian Kitchen and Veyilmarangal that address gender-based violence and sexual oppression. However, it is ironic that the actors who bring these roles to life have had to often face the same violence that their characters confront. Unlike in the movies, fighting such oppression has real consequences for them, often resulting in informal bans and the loss of job opportunities.

The Hema committee report has blown the lid off rampant cases of sexual harassment and exploitation in the state’s film industry. Shaken by the revelations in the report, the Kerala government constituted a Special Investigative Team (SIT), which has received over 20 complaints from women in Malayalam cinema accusing prominent actors of sexual exploitation.

Headed by G Sparjan Kumar, the team comprises DIG S Ajeetha Begum; SP of Crime Branch (HQ), Merin Joseph; AIG of Coastal Police G. Poonkuzhali; Assistant Director of Kerala Police Academy, Aiswarya Dongre; AIG Law and Order, V. Ajith and SP Crime Branch, S. Madhusoodanan.

The 235-page report by the expert committee constituted by former Kerala High Court judge Justice K. Hema was released on August 19. The report, which features a three-member committee with Hema as the chairperson, along with cine artist T. Sarada and retired IAS official K. B. Valsalakumari, sheds light on the distressing situation of women in the state’s film industry.

In 2017, a reputed actress was subjected to sexual assault. Formed in the same year to support the survivor, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has played a critical role in addressing sexual harassment in the industry. It persuaded the formation of the Hema committee and the release of the report.

Nine FIRs have been filed until now, according to a SIT team member. A West Bengal-based female actor filed an FIR against director Ranjith concerning an alleged incident of sexual exploitation in 2009 under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty). The second FIR, based on accusations of a young woman actor, has been filed against actor Siddique under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation). An FIR has also been lodged against actor and CPI(M) MLA from Kollam, Mukesh, based on a complaint by actress Minu Muneer. Another FIR has been filed against actor Jayasurya, based on the same actress's complaint, under Section 354.

The industry is currently rocked by mass resignations of high-profile artists. Filmmaker Ranjith stepped down as chairman of the state-run Kerala Chalachitra Academy while actor Siddique resigned as general secretary of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). All the 17 members of the AMMA’s executive committee, including president and senior actor Mohanlal, have submitted their resignations.

“The fact that the SIT has more women officials is encouraging victims to come forward to complain. As the number of cases is increasing, we will be expanding the team,” a SIT member, seeking anonymity, told HT. The team has reached out to the victims who have posted their accounts of exploitation on social media. “Kerala government will offer the protection they need,” the member added.

From a legal standpoint, SITs are generally trusted to conduct unbiased investigations. “In cases such as these, a consistent system and a thorough approach are essential. If the investigation were handled by local police, with multiple officers questioning the witnesses, it would create discomfort for the latter. Additionally, involving multiple officers can make the case more fluid, increasing the chances of acquittal,” said Jacob Punnoose, retired director general of police, Kerala.

These cases are transferred to the SIT after being registered at relevant police stations. “The SIT plays a crucial role, as the nature of the violence demands that the investigation be conducted by senior police officials who have a better understanding of the industry,” said J. Sandhya, an advocate advising the WCC.

The way forward

The Kerala government, which delayed the release of the Hema Committee report, has taken the first step towards addressing the serious concerns by forming the SIT, making it the first state in India to address the plight of women in the entertainment industry.

“Many women are coming out with painful stories. Kerala police should look at them with great seriousness and provide help wherever needed,” Bina Paul, film editor and a member of WCC said.

“It is an unconventional industry with unconventional problems. The best takeaway from the Hema committee report and the SIT should be to formulate a policy for the entertainment industry, after consulting experts,” said Archana Padmini, an actor and WCC member.

How effective are SITs?

“A SIT is constituted to investigate matters of public interest. The good thing about it is the fact that the investigation can be monitored by citizens, unlike in routine cases,” said a veteran journalist who has been writing on the subject for three decades.

The Kerala government has constituted SITs for many high-profile cases in the past including the solar scam, the Jisha murder case, the Kevin Joseph murder case and the Koodathayi cyanide murders.

“While SITs proved to be effective in cases such as Kevin Joseph and Koodathayi cyanide murders with investigation speeding up and arresting the accused, the SIT for solar scam was politically influenced,” said a retired police official, seeking anonymity.

The state government has formed the SIT to assuage prevailing sentiments and to demonstrate that it is serious about addressing the problems revealed in the Hema committee report. The SIT has created an environment where women feel more encouraged to come forward and lodge complaints. However, the true impact will only be measured over time, as these efforts need to be translated into meaningful change within the film industry.