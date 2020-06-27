e-paper
Ammonia gas leak in factory in AP’s Kurnool kills manager, 3 others survive

SPY Agro Industries Ltd in Udumalpuram on the outskirts of Nandyal town reported the gas leak.

andhra-pradesh Updated: Jun 27, 2020 13:59 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu |Edited by: Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
1 person died due to gas leak in SPY Agro Industries Ltd, in Udumalpuram, Andhra Pradesh.
A 50-year old employee died, and three others fell ill after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked from an agro-industries factory at Nandyal town in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district on Saturday, officials said.

According to Kurnool district collector G Veerapandian, the incident happened at SPY Agro Industries Ltd, a subsidiary of Nandi Group of Industries, at Udumalpuram on the outskirts of Nandyal town in the morning, when ammonia gas leaked from a tank within the factory.

The deceased was identified as Srinivasa Rao, general manager of SPY Agro Industries Ltd. There were only five employees in the factory at the time of incident, officials said.

The collector said Rao died of suffocation and three others, who fell unconscious, were immediately shifted to Nandyal hospital and their condition stabilised.

The pungent smell emanating from the factory sparked panic among the people in the surrounding localities and they started running to safer locations. District officials then rushed ambulances and fire tenders to the spot to rescue the workers.

“We have taken up all safety measures to contain the leakage of the gas. Apart from fire tenders, officials from the revenue, police, industries and medical and health departments were pressed into service to take up relief operations on war footing,” Veerapandian said.

The district collector also rushed to the factory along with superintendent of police Dr K Fakeerappa, joint collectors and other senior officials. “The leakage of the gas was confined to the factory premises and it has not spread outside. So, there is no need for the people of the town to get panicky,” he said.

SPY Agro Industries Ltd is a modern grain-based distillery, producing 1,50,000 litres of grain neutral spirit (Extra Neutral Alcohol) per day from a variety of grains. Besides, it also manufactures dry ice and cattle feed. It was promoted by former Nandyal MP late S P Y Reddy.

The leakage of ammonia gas from Nandyal factory comes less than two months of the leakage of poisonous styrene gas vapour from LG Polymers Ltd plant at R R Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam district on May 7, which resulted in the death of 12 people and hospitalisation of nearly 500 people from the surrounding villages

