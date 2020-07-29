e-paper
Andhra police officer suspended after man dies by jumping off police vehicle

Andhra police officer suspended after man dies by jumping off police vehicle

According to the police press release, there was an altercation between the man and police following which the police tried to take him and his friend to the police station in their vehicle. During the process, Kumar jumped off the police jeep.

andhra-pradesh Updated: Jul 29, 2020 08:19 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Guntur
Kiran Kumar was going on a two-wheeler along with a friend when police stopped them for not wearing a mask.
Kiran Kumar was going on a two-wheeler along with a friend when police stopped them for not wearing a mask.(PTI photo (Representational image))
         

Guntur range IG Prabhakar Rao suspended Sub Inspector K Vijay Kumar, Prakasam district’s Chirala-II town police station on Tuesday, in connection with a man’s death who died allegedly by jumping off a police vehicle, as per the police press release.

On July 18, Kiran Kumar was going on a two-wheeler along with a friend when police stopped them for not wearing a mask. There was an altercation, following which the police tried to take them to the police station in their vehicle, according to the release.

During the process, Kumar jumped off the police jeep and was later taken to a hospital. Kumar’s kin has accused the police of beating the victim which caused head injuries and led to his death.

The matter has become a major issue in the state that the police killed a youth for not wearing a mask, following which Sub Inspector was suspended until the completion of disciplinary proceedings.

