Andhra Pradesh govt working to provide 5,000 beds in Covid-19 care centres

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 08:03 IST

The Andhra Pradesh government is taking steps to provide 5,000 beds for Covid care centres in each district of the state.

Speaking to reporters, Covid-19 Task Force Committee chairman MT Krishna Babu said that currently 46,198 beds are available in Covid care centres in the state.

West Godavari, East Godavari and Chittoor districts have already reached the capacity of 5,000 beds, while the remaining districts will also be equipped with an ample number of beds and the Joint Collector (development) will monitor the facility, according to the Covid-19 Task Force Committee Chairman.

He added that besides equipping Covid-care centres, Covid hospitals and quarantine centres are also being made ready with all the necessary facilities.

Krishna Babu said that the Chief Minister has reviewed the Covid-19 situation in detail and gave directions to set up a special division for Covid related queries in 1902 helpline, where the inmates can dial the toll-free to provide feedback or lodge any complaints related to food, sanitation or medical services.

“In all the centres there will be a display of the toll-free number, where patients can contact. We will be taking feedback from the inmates of Covid hospitals, quarantine centres and Covid-care centres and also monitor the complaints we receive. Besides this, we will be calling to those discharged on a random basis to check on the overall facilities provided to them. Apart from the toll-free helpline, even help desks will be made available for the inmates and the centre in-charge will be put on duty,” he said.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there were 38,044 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh till Friday.This included 18,159 active cases and 19,393 cured and discharged cases. 492 deaths have been reported due to the disease so far.