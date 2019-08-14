Andhra Pradesh high court restores Chandrababu Naidu’s security cover

andhra-pradesh

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:11 IST

The Andhra Pradesh high court on Wednesday directed the state government to restore Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s security cover with 97 personnel from the state police department, less than two months after his protection was downgraded.

A high court bench headed by Justice Durga Prasada Rao also directed that the government appoint a chief security officer (CSO) and add jammers in Naidu’s convoy.

This security by the state police would be in addition to the Z plus category security by National Security Guards (NSG) being provided by the Centre, after the Maoist attack on his life at Alipiri in Tirupati in October 2003.

The HC gave three months to the state police to arrive at an understanding with the NSG on who should take care of the closed (inner) security of Naidu.

In June, the YSR Congress party government headed by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reduced the security cover to Naidu on the ground that he was no more the chief minister but only an opposition leader.

The state government had withdrawn existing two chief security officers, apart from 15-member special police team headed by two armed reserve inspectors from the security of Naidu. The TDP chief was left with four constables, besides the Z plus security cover, including NSG commandos. The advance pilots which drove ahead in Naidu’s convoy were also removed.

The government also withdrew security at Naidu’s residence in Amaravati and also in his native place Naravaripalle in Chittoor district. The security cover for his family members was also withdrawn recently and his son Nara Lokesh was given just two constables for protection.

Following the decision, Naidu moved the high court seeking restoration of security cover in the wake of threat perception. During the arguments, state advocate general Subrahmanyam Sriram said Naidu was being given more security than what he was entitled to as the leader of opposition.

“In all, 74 security personnel have been providing him security in different shifts and at different places, including national security guards provided by the Centre. As an opposition leader, he is entitled for only 58 security personnel,” the advocate general said.

After hearing the arguments from both the sides, the high court ordered restoration of security cover to Naidu with 97 police personnel.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 21:11 IST