Chandrababu Naidu’s riverfront house in Amaravati faces submergence threat

andhra-pradesh

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:15 IST

With the threat of demolition of his residence still hanging over his head, Telugu Desam Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu now has to contend with a flooded Krishna river which is threatening submerge his house in Amaravati.

Heavy discharge upstream has bloated the river and flood water had inundated the steps at the rear of Naidu’s residence near the riverbank. The building was originally private guest house which he had taken on lease. A part of the extension of the house was also submerged under the water on Wednesday morning, according to an official familiar with the development.

“The caretakers of the house have placed sandbags at the peripheries of the house in order to prevent entry of water into the premises. They also shifted Naidu’s belongings, including furniture from ground floor to the first floor as a precautionary measure. His convoy of vehicles has been relocated to a private resort at Mangalagiri,” the official said.

Apparently as a precautionary measure, Naidu and his family members, had already left for Hyderabad on Tuesday evening after addressing the party’s state committee meeting at Guntur.

The official said the more than 4.41 lakh cuseces of water have been released so far from Pulichintala dam upstream. All 70 sluice gates of Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada have also been opened to discharge nearly 1.50 lakh cusecs to Krishna delta system.

The inundation threat to Naidu’s residence gave a new weapon to the ruling YSR Congress party to attack the opposition leader. “We have been telling right from the beginning that Naidu has been staying in a building which is an illegal construction built in violation of the river conservation norms. Now, his house is facing submergence threat. At least now, he should vacate the house for his sake and that of his family,” YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy from Mangalagiri.

State endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas who inspected the submerged areas on the banks of Krishna river, said Naidu had run away to Hyderabad for safety.

“When our leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that it was an illegal construction, he made a hue and cry. Now, why did he run away from the house?” he asked.

While Naidu did not respond to the criticism of YSRC leaders, senior TDP leader and former irrigation minister Devineni Uma Maheshwar Rao suspected foul over the submergence threat to Naidu’s residence.

“It would not have happened had the authorities opened the gates of Prakasam barrage much before in anticipation of flood. The government sought to derive sadistic pleasure to see that Naidu’s house is submerged at least up to the steps of the outer compound. In the process, they forgot to notice that it would cause submergence of several houses of the poor in the surroundings,” Rao said.

In June, the Andhra Pradesh government served eviction and demolition notice on the owners of the palatial bungalow because it was an unauthorized construction falling within 100 metres of the riverbank. The building has so far escaped demolition after the owners moved court against the government’s notice.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 19:15 IST