Local official in Andhra Pradesh refutes reports of ill-treatment of Covid-19 patients

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 05:46 IST

The Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) of Akiveedu in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district on Monday refuted reports of Covid-19 patients being ill-treated after a person, later identified as a drunkard, was taken to a hospital on a garbage vehicle.

On Sunday, a man was taken to hospital on a garbage vehicle in Aibhimavaram village in Akiveedu mandal, triggering rumours that Covid-19 patients are being ill-treated.

However, the MRO, Prasad, told ANI over the phone and clarified that the said person, identified as Satish Kumar, was a drunkard and not a Covid-19 patient.

“Satish Kumar came from Vijayawada to Aibhimavaram two days ago and was lying down under a bus stand. He is not a COVID-19 patient. He is a drunkard. He fell near the bus stand in an inebriated condition. On Sunday, the local village secretary saw him and called a 108 ambulance vehicle. However the vehicle did not turn up,” Prasad said.

“As there was no option available in the remote village, the village secretary used the garbage vehicle to carry him to Akiveedu government hospital. Doctors conducted preliminary tests and found that he was under the influence of alcohol,” the official added.

“When the doctors were making arrangements for conducting a COVID-19 test, he escaped,” Prasad said.