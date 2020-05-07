e-paper
Home / Andhra Pradesh / Migrant labourers in Vizag protest demanding payment of salary for April before sending them to their native states

Migrant labourers in Vizag protest demanding payment of salary for April before sending them to their native states

“We work at HPCL refinery. No one from L&T came to see us during the lockdown. Only one staff member came and arranged food but now there’s no food,” said the labourers.

andhra-pradesh Updated: May 07, 2020 12:36 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Vizag
They demanded that they should be first paid the salary of April and then they be sent to their native states.
As several states have started receiving and sending the stranded people to their native states, a group of migrant workers of HPCL refinery in Vizag’s Pedagantyada staged a protest demanding payment of their salary for April at first.

“We work at HPCL refinery. No one from L&T came to see us during the lockdown. Only one staff member came and arranged food but now there’s no food,” said the labourers.

They demanded that they should be first paid the salary of April and then they be sent to their native states.

