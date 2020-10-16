‘Navaratri Brahmotsavam’ begins at Tirumala sans devotees

andhra-pradesh

Amid strict adherence to Covid-19 precautions, the annual ‘Navaratri Brahmotsavam’ of Lord Venkateswara shrine at nearby Tirumala began on Friday.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic-induced situation, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the shrine, decided to organise the nine-day festivities without processions and participation of devotees, a temple official said.

The ‘Brahmotsavam’ is now being performed inside the hill temple with only the high priests and top TTD officials taking part by following coronavirus protocols, he added.