Protest at Hyderabad Urdu varsity against police crackdown on Jamia, AMU campuses

Dozens of students of the country’s only Urdu university gathered on the campus around midnight and raised slogans against the police action on Jamia and AMU campuses.

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 01:28 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Hyderabad
Students and other protest against the police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University at PHQ in New Delhi, Sunday night, Dec. 15, 2019.
Students and other protest against the police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University at PHQ in New Delhi, Sunday night, Dec. 15, 2019. (PTI)
         

Protest erupted on the campus of Moulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), in Hyderabad on Sunday night, against the police ‘brutality’ on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University and the Aligarh Muslim University.

Dozens of students of the country’s only Urdu university gathered on the campus around midnight and raised slogans against the police action on Jamia and AMU campuses. They expressed solidarity with the students of the two universities and demanded action against the policemen who entered the campuses and resorted to baton-charge on students.

With the flash protest by students, the university authorities and the police geared up to prevent any untoward incident. The students have reportedly decided to boycott the semester examinations, scheduled to begin on Monday.

The university has witnessed protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the last couple of days.

india news