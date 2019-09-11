Scolded by mother for playing PUBG, 14-year-old commits suicide in Andhra Pradesh: Cops

andhra-pradesh

A 14-year old boy from Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam committed suicide by consuming insecticide after his mother reprimanded him for being addicted to the online game PUBG (Player Unknown Battle Ground), the police said.

Boyi Lohith, a student of Class 10 in a private school at Pedagantyada locality in Andhra Pradesh, died at state-run King George Hospital on Monday night, but the incident came to light only on Wednesday, when his uncle Puli Suri Reddy lodged a complaint with the police.

According to the police, Lohith, son of Boyi Venkata Ramana, was addicted to PUBG. As he was neglecting his studies and was always found playing the game, her mother Triveni, a housewife, reprimanded him several times.

On August 20, Triveni shouted at her son and took away his mobile phone. Upset over the scolding, Lohith mixed insecticide in a glass of water and gulped it down. The parents immediately took him to a private nursing home at Sheila Nagar. After three days, he was shifted to another hospital for better treatment.

“Even after undergoing treatment for 14 days, Lohith’s condition deteriorated further and he was moved to the King George Hospital, where he succumbed on Monday night,” inspector of police of New Port police station P Appala Naidu said, adding that a case of suspicious death was registered and investigation was underway.

The incident came close on the heels of a 21-year-unemployed man allegedly beheading his father after the latter objected to his playing PUBG on the mobile phone all the time. The incident was reported from Kakti village near Belagavi in Karnataka on Monday

