e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Ancient Greek theatres revived amid Covid-19 pandemic

Ancient Greek theatres revived amid Covid-19 pandemic

Live concerts and events have been mostly cancelled in Greece this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Culture Ministry allowed the Epidaurus Theater in southern Greece and the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens to host performances under strict safety guidelines.

art-and-culture Updated: Jul 28, 2020 08:26 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Associated Press | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Epidaurus, Greece
Ancient marble statues are seen outside the Archaeological Museum of Epidaurus next the ancient theatre of the site.
Ancient marble statues are seen outside the Archaeological Museum of Epidaurus next the ancient theatre of the site.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
         

Lights! Crickets. Birds. Bats. Action!

The ancient theatre of Epidaurus, renowned for its acoustics, has reopened for a limited number of open-air performances, with organizers planning a live-streamed event Saturday for the first time in the Greek monument’s 2,300-year history.

Live concerts and events have been mostly cancelled in Greece this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Culture Ministry allowed the Epidaurus Theater in southern Greece and the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens to host performances under strict safety guidelines.

SEE PHOTOS: The revival of ancient Greek theatre amid Covid-19 pandemic

“Only 45% of the seats are occupied, the refreshments areas are closed, there is no intermission, and tickets are only issued electronically,” said Maria Panagiotopoulou, spokeswoman for the cultural organization which organized the events.

“We normally have 80 performances in the summer. This year, it’s just 17. … We kept changing the plans. We planned for a September start, and then we were concerned that all events might be cancelled. We ended up with something in the middle. It would have been the first summer without a performance in 65 years.”

Acts from abroad were off-limits due to the pandemic, and the scheduled artists were instructed not to give encores. Stewards wearing surgical gloves and plastic visors keep spectators apart as they clamber up the steep stone amphitheater steps to find their seats.

Just 4,500 of the usual 10,000 seats are being made available at Epidaurus Theatre, a honeycomb-colored stone venue with a shallow, half-funnel shape that allows music and voices from the stage to be clearly heard all 55 rows up.

Surrounded by pine-covered mountains of the southern Peloponnese region, audiences also can clearly hear the sounds of birds and crickets along with the protests of people who were locked out of the theater for arriving too late.

Christina Koutra, a musicologist from Athens, said she was happy to make the winding three-hour trip to Epidaurus to watch the season’s first event, a solo performance of Bach by acclaimed Greek violinist Leonidas Kavakos.

“There is a feeling of harmony here. It’s a sacred place,” Koutra said from behind a face mask as she left the theatre with her parents.

“Culture cannot stand still. We have to take part and keep it going,” she said.

The National Theatre of Greece will be performing The Persians by ancient Greek playwright Aeschylus for Saturday’s live-streamed show.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 14.83 lakh with 47,703 cases in 24 hours
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 14.83 lakh with 47,703 cases in 24 hours
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Punjab CM condemns attempt to convert Pakistan gurdwara into mosque
Punjab CM condemns attempt to convert Pakistan gurdwara into mosque
A million more affected by floods in Bihar, heavy rain forecast
A million more affected by floods in Bihar, heavy rain forecast
Oldest living IAF fighter pilot turns 100, Air chief extends greetings
Oldest living IAF fighter pilot turns 100, Air chief extends greetings
WE charity deal: Justin Trudeau to appear before parliamentary panel for questioning
WE charity deal: Justin Trudeau to appear before parliamentary panel for questioning
Covid-19: Global recoveries hit 10 million, Google staff to WFH till next July
Covid-19: Global recoveries hit 10 million, Google staff to WFH till next July
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In