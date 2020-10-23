e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Artist in Assam creates Durga idol with expired medicines, injection vials

Artist in Assam creates Durga idol with expired medicines, injection vials

Sanjib Basak, an employee of Dhubri district administration, has, over the past few years, come up with various innovative and eco-friendly ideas to design the idol but this year, amid the Covid-19 crisis, he wanted to make a difference with his creation.

art-and-culture Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 13:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Dhubri
It took the district official nearly five months and 40,000 strips of tablets, capsules and injection vials of different colours to give shape to his idea. (Representational Image)
It took the district official nearly five months and 40,000 strips of tablets, capsules and injection vials of different colours to give shape to his idea. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
         

With the Covid-19 pandemic having brought the world to its knees, a 37-year old Assam government employee, in solidarity with everyone fighting the global menace, has created a Durga idol here with strips of expired tablets, capsules and injection vials.

Sanjib Basak, an employee of Dhubri district administration, has, over the past few years, come up with various innovative and eco-friendly ideas to design the idol, but this year, amid the Covid-19 crisis, he wanted to make a difference with his creation.

“During lockdown, I had observed that people were queuing up outside pharmaceutical shops to buy essential medicines in bulk. It was then the idea struck me that I could be making Maa Durga’s idol with medicine strips to mark the pandemic,” Basak, who had last year made the figurine with discarded electric wires, told PTI.

It took the district official nearly five months and 40,000 strips of tablets, capsules and injection vials of different colours to give shape to his idea.

“Initially, I was worried that I won’t be able to make the idol this year due to work pressure and strict safety protocols. But I managed to create one with expired medicines.

“Paper, thermocol and board, among other things, were used to fix the medicine strips to a frame and create the idol,” Basak added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Bihar polls updates: Each and every citizen of the state must vote, says PM Modi
Bihar polls updates: Each and every citizen of the state must vote, says PM Modi
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine will be at least 60% effective: Bharat Biotech
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine will be at least 60% effective: Bharat Biotech
Kapil Dev hospitalised in Delhi due to a heart related issue: Reports
Kapil Dev hospitalised in Delhi due to a heart related issue: Reports
Modi ji, don’t lie to Biharis, says Rahul, blames PM for migrant crisis
Modi ji, don’t lie to Biharis, says Rahul, blames PM for migrant crisis
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In