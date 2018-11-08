Ayodhya broke a Guiness World Record by lighting over 3 lakh diyas on Diwali this year

Ayodhya, located in the North Indian state, Uttar Pradesh recently broke a Guinness World Record by lighting over 3 lakh clay oil lamps (diyas) on Diwali, also known as the festival of lights.

The total number of lamps lit was 301,152, lit simultaneously for five minutes on the banks of the Saryu River, that runs through the holy city of Ayodhya.

The event was attended by South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The event also featured cultural performances from Laotian, Russian, Indian and Trinidadian artists.

A grand "aarti" of River Saryu is performed by first lady of Republic of South Korea Kim Jung-Sook and Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri @myogiadityanath at Ram Ki Paidi. #Deepotsav2018 #AyodhyaDiwali



