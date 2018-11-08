Ayodhya broke a Guiness World Record by lighting over 3 lakh diyas on Diwali this year
The total number of lamps lit was 301,152, lit simultaneously for five minutes on the banks of the Saryu River, that runs through the holy city of Ayodhya.
Ayodhya, located in the North Indian state, Uttar Pradesh recently broke a Guinness World Record by lighting over 3 lakh clay oil lamps (diyas) on Diwali, also known as the festival of lights.
The total number of lamps lit was 301,152, lit simultaneously for five minutes on the banks of the Saryu River, that runs through the holy city of Ayodhya.
The event was attended by South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The event also featured cultural performances from Laotian, Russian, Indian and Trinidadian artists.
अयोध्या ने आज 3,01,152 लाख दिये प्रज्ज्वलित कर अपना नाम गिनीज़ बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज़ कराया।#Deepotsav2018 pic.twitter.com/iG3hxmJoY3— UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) November 6, 2018
A grand "aarti" of River Saryu is performed by first lady of Republic of South Korea Kim Jung-Sook and Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri @myogiadityanath at Ram Ki Paidi. #Deepotsav2018 #AyodhyaDiwali— UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) November 6, 2018
For updates: https://t.co/yeuIuy2XSf pic.twitter.com/wDOObtrNsr
First Published: Nov 08, 2018 17:57 IST