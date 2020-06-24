Burmese sapphire, Colombian emeralds, vivid yellow diamond ring to dazzle at Sotheby’s Geneva auction

art-and-culture

Sotheby’s Geneva’s June sale of Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels: Part I & II is open for sale and is offering a broad selection of jewellery, including jewels from the world’s most renowned jewellery houses, such as Cartier, Suzanne Belperron, René Boivin and Hemmerle. Part II of the sale features an extraordinary selection of rare and important coloured diamonds and iconic pieces from Cartier’s highly sought-after Art Deco period. Part II is a curated sale for the most discerning collectors dating from the 19th century to the present day.

A Burmese sapphire and Colombian emeralds will be among the highlights at Sotheby’s autumn sale in Geneva in November.

An Art Deco bracelet by Cartier, with a Burmese sapphire flanked by two diamonds, is estimated to fetch between $2 and $3 million, a Sotheby’s expert said.

Designed in 1927, the Burmese sapphire is laboratory-certified “royal blue”, with two pear-shaped diamonds on the bracelet.

“(It is) the best you can really expect within Burmese stones ... Cartier has not spared any effort in creating this fantastic jewel at the time,” said Sotheby’s Europe Jewellery Chairman, Daniela Mascetti.

Another star lot at the November 13 auction will be an emerald and diamond necklace, also by Cartier, estimated to fetch between $3.5 and $4.5 million.

Once owned by Princess Salimah Aga Khan, it features seven Colombian emeralds.

PHOTOS: Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels at Sotheby’s, Geneva auction

The sale includes a ‘Fancy Vivid Yellow’ diamond ring. On Sotheby’s official Instagram handle it reads, “Sunshine at your fingertips! ‘Fancy Vivid Yellow’ is the most sought-after hue for yellow diamonds.

Their extraordinary natural colour is caused by the presence of nitrogen, an ‘impurity’ which is paradoxically highly prized.

This spectacular example weighs 16.43 carats and is among the highlights of today’s live auction of Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels in Geneva.”

Sotheby’s Jewels, a sister Instagram handle of the official Sotheby’s handle features a few other jewellery pieces up for sale in Part I of Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels. Featuring a vivid blue diamond ring, another post reads, “The rarest of the rare: this Fancy Vivid Blue diamond weighs 3.01 carats and occupies the loftiest heights of nature’s most scarce treasures. We are transfixed!

Fancy Vivid is the most coveted hue for blue diamonds, which are already among the rarest diamonds known to man.”

The sale also features a bow-design diamond brooch, a 100.89-carat sapphire ring from Ceylon and a vintage diamond bracelet, all from the house of Cartier.

A few months ago saw a magnificent ‘Tutti-Frutti’ Bracelet from the house of Cartier up for auction that was expected to fetch $600/800,000.

Sotheby’s has had a successful history of selling Tutti Frutti jewels by Cartier thus far. In 1991, Daisy Fellowes’ Collier Hindou fetched $2.7 million, setting the world auction record for any Tutti Frutti jewel by Cartier. In December 2014, a Platinum, Coloured Stone, Diamond and Enamel ‘Tutti Frutti’ Bracelet by Cartier circa 1928, from the Collection of Evelyn H. Lauder - sold to Benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation achieved $2.2 million. This sale remains the auction record for any bracelet from Cartier’s collection.

