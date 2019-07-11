Celebrating DMRC’s 25th with a hint of drama

When it comes to engaging masses and spreading awareness, nothing really does it better than street plays. Not only are they entertaining, but also manage to deliver just the impact needed. And, to celebrate its foundation month, DMRC in its 25th year has chosen to organise street plays at 50 metro stations across the city as a means to spread awareness among daily commuters.

“Delhi Metro is currently organising a series of 50 Nukkad Nataks across 25 interchange stations of Delhi Metro to celebrate its 25th year. Along with the plays, quiz shows are also being organised for the commuters and prizes are distributed on the spot. Nukkad Nataks have been chosen as a medium since it is the most convenient medium to reach the commuters directly. A series of other events will also be organised during the year to celebrate other occasions,” says Anuj Dayal from DMRC.

Theatre groups from across the Capital are engaging commuters with a humorous play at several metro stations. “The play talks about the advantage of using the metro and the changes it has brought in the Capital. However, the story line of the play is very interesting. The two characters, Chitragupt and Yamaraj talks about the connectivity between hell and heaven and wants to find out a solution to make sure that everyone who travels on the route reaches on time. While looking for the options, Chitragupt talked about Delhi Metro. Both of them came down to earth and inquire with a man who owns a car but travels in a metro. The man explains the benefits of using the metro and the duo feels satisfied,” says Azam Khan, an actor who plays the character of Yamaraj. Gurugrammers can also watch the play at Sikanderpur Metro Station on July 11 between 2 pm to 6 pm.

The plays also illustrate how metro connectivity has benefitted our environment and reduced the number of cars on the roads. And how it’s the fastest medium to reach your destination. “I have been commuting via the metro for the last ten years and feel its a boon for the Delhiites. The concept of having street plays is great and I also won a gift after watching the play and answering a question correctly,” says Roby Singh, a frequent commuter.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 15:03 IST