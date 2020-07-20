e-paper
Home / Art and Culture / Covid-19: Nursing home residents recreate album covers, making them more iconic

Covid-19: Nursing home residents recreate album covers, making them more iconic

Residents of the Sydmar Lodge Care Home become rock stars through their recreations of iconic album covers.

art-and-culture Updated: Jul 20, 2020 18:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta
Edited by Jahnavi Gupta
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Never to late to be a rock star!
Never to late to be a rock star!(Twitter @robertspeker)
         

We have all been hard-pressed to find things to do during the lockdown. Since socialising is not an option, most people have been looking to creative outlets during this period of endless isolation. Though some people are really struggling to get through each day, there are also people who are flourishing in their lives.

The residents of the Sydmar Lodge Care Home in Edgware, UK have been in lockdown since March 12, but that has in no way dulled their spirits. The elderly are especially susceptible to being infected with the coronavirus and thus have not had any visitors from the outside since the lockdown began.

In order to keep the senior citizens entertained, the activities manager, Robert Speker came up with the idea of having them recreate the most iconic album covers of all time by casting the residents as the rock stars.

Robert Speker shared these productions on his Twitter timeline by lining up the originals and their renditions side-by-side. He even changed the names of the musicians on the covers with the ones of the residents.  

Together, Robert and all the senior citizens managed to create the album covers of Adele, Taylor Swift, David Bowie, The Clash, Elvis Presley and more. Since his tweet, the internet has blown up with these adorable recreations. Not to offend these great musicians, but we feel that these recreations are at par with the originals, if not better! 

Robert Speker, who has received accolades in the past for his ingenuity and originality wrote on a GoFundMe page that, “As this situation is on-going it could be months before the situation changes for them and the need to keep them happy, entertained and full of spirit has never been more crucial.” Considering the way the pandemic is refusing to calm down, we agree that the physical and mental health of the elderly is of the utmost importance in times like these.

Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine candidate's initial results show it is 'safe'
'More concocted allegations coming': Sachin Pilot after MLA's bribe charge
Amid power tussle with Sachin Pilot, CM Gehlot's message to young leaders
LIVE: Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine induces an immune reaction, says The Lancet
'Impossible to keep flying without sacrificing': IndiGo lays off 10% staff
6 injured in clash between upper caste, Dalit groups at Ayodhya; FIR filed
Youth accused of rape and murder of north Bengal student found dead
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
