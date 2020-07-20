Covid-19: Nursing home residents recreate album covers, making them more iconic

art-and-culture

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 18:39 IST

We have all been hard-pressed to find things to do during the lockdown. Since socialising is not an option, most people have been looking to creative outlets during this period of endless isolation. Though some people are really struggling to get through each day, there are also people who are flourishing in their lives.

The residents of the Sydmar Lodge Care Home in Edgware, UK have been in lockdown since March 12, but that has in no way dulled their spirits. The elderly are especially susceptible to being infected with the coronavirus and thus have not had any visitors from the outside since the lockdown began.

Sydmar Lodge Care Home residents and carers have been recreating classic album covers. The home has now been in lockdown for 4 months. pic.twitter.com/XS5YQ4f1Sw — Robert Speker (@robertspeker) July 10, 2020

In order to keep the senior citizens entertained, the activities manager, Robert Speker came up with the idea of having them recreate the most iconic album covers of all time by casting the residents as the rock stars.

Robert Speker shared these productions on his Twitter timeline by lining up the originals and their renditions side-by-side. He even changed the names of the musicians on the covers with the ones of the residents.

Together, Robert and all the senior citizens managed to create the album covers of Adele, Taylor Swift, David Bowie, The Clash, Elvis Presley and more. Since his tweet, the internet has blown up with these adorable recreations. Not to offend these great musicians, but we feel that these recreations are at par with the originals, if not better!

Robert Speker, who has received accolades in the past for his ingenuity and originality wrote on a GoFundMe page that, “As this situation is on-going it could be months before the situation changes for them and the need to keep them happy, entertained and full of spirit has never been more crucial.” Considering the way the pandemic is refusing to calm down, we agree that the physical and mental health of the elderly is of the utmost importance in times like these.

Follow more stories Facebook and Twitter