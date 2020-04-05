e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Enrich your lexicon with Covid-19 lingo

Enrich your lexicon with Covid-19 lingo

Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it a new set of words and terms, which are rapidly becoming part of common vocabulary and are being widely used on social media.

art-and-culture Updated: Apr 05, 2020 08:41 IST
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it a new set of words and terms, which are rapidly becoming part of common vocabulary and are being widely used on social media.
Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it a new set of words and terms, which are rapidly becoming part of common vocabulary and are being widely used on social media.(iStock)
         

Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it a new set of words and terms, which are rapidly becoming part of common vocabulary and are being widely used on social media. To keep ourselves updated with the changing times, here are few such words with their meanings:

Covidanoid: Being paranoid of Covid-19

Quarantigue: Fatigue due to spending too much time in isolation due to Covid-19

Covidamin: Someone who neglects the necessary precisions and preventive recommendations for controlling hygiene related to Covid-19

Covidarium: A field hospital temporarily set up to house Covid-19 patients

Covidcation: When work or school gets cancelled because of Covid-19

Asymptomatic: Showing no evidence of disease or illness.

Covidiot: Someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health and safety

Covismart: To adhere to public health regulations and social distancing in order to avoid the spread of the virus

Covidcrazy: The feeling of dejection and despondency caused due to the Covid-19 lockdown

Super-spreader: A highly contagious individual who can infect a large number of people

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Trump urges PM Modi to lift export hold on anti-malaria drug for Covid-19 treatment
Trump urges PM Modi to lift export hold on anti-malaria drug for Covid-19 treatment
Covid-19 update: New plan holds clues to unlocking country
Covid-19 update: New plan holds clues to unlocking country
Untraced foreigners could spread coronavirus, experts fear
Untraced foreigners could spread coronavirus, experts fear
How pool testing for Covid-19 can enhance speed, scale
How pool testing for Covid-19 can enhance speed, scale
Scientists write musical notation on coronavirus protein
Scientists write musical notation on coronavirus protein
‘He reminded me of Inzamam’: Yuvraj on initial impression of India star
‘He reminded me of Inzamam’: Yuvraj on initial impression of India star
Facebook tried to buy iOS spyware Pegasus to monitor iPhone users
Facebook tried to buy iOS spyware Pegasus to monitor iPhone users
‘There’ll be a lot of death’: Trump tells US as Covid-19 cases surge
‘There’ll be a lot of death’: Trump tells US as Covid-19 cases surge
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news