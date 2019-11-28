e-paper
German military apologizes for posting ‘retro’ picture of swastika laden Nazi-era uniform worn by Tom Cruise in Valkyrie

Spokesman Christian Thiels told reporters Tuesday’s quickly-removed post was “an unacceptable mistake for which we offer many, many apologies,” adding the uniform was a Hollywood costume, used for the Tom Cruise movie Valkyrie.

art-and-culture Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:50 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
BERLIN
Spokesman Christian Thiels told reporters Tuesday’s quickly-removed post was “an unacceptable mistake for which we offer many, many apologies.”
Spokesman Christian Thiels told reporters Tuesday's quickly-removed post was "an unacceptable mistake for which we offer many, many apologies."(AP)
         

Germany’s Defense Ministry is apologizing for an Instagram post about fashion by the military’s social media team which featured a Nazi-era uniform, complete with swastika-embossed medals, under the heading “retro.”

Spokesman Christian Thiels told reporters Tuesday’s quickly-removed post was “an unacceptable mistake for which we offer many, many apologies.”

Germany’s Bundeswehr military has recently undertaken a social media push to try to drum up interest.

Thiels said Wednesday the uniform pictured was a Hollywood costume, used for the Tom Cruise movie “Valkyrie,” on display at Dresden’s Bundeswehr Military History Museum. It ended up posted as part of a story on the influence of uniforms on fashion.

He says it appears to be “an extremely irritating case of thoughtlessness” rather than a neo-Nazi message, and promised consequences after an investigation.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

