Hartalika Teej 2018 messages, images to share on WhatsApp and Facebook

Hartalika Teejis one of the three significant teej festivals in the country, apart from Hariyali Teej and Kajri Teej. On this auspicious day, Lord Shiva and Parvati are worshipped for achieving marital harmony. It is celebrated with great fervour in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Women perform pujas, dress in new clothes and observe a fast for happiness in their marriage.

On Hartalika Teej , Lord Shiva and Parvati are worshiped for achieving marital harmony. (Shutterstock)

Hartalika is derived from the words ‘Harat’ and ‘Aalika’ which means ‘kidnapping of a woman friend’. According to mythology, Goddess Parvati’s friend had once taken her to a forest so that her father would not be able to marry her to Lord Vishnu against her wishes.

The Hartalika Teej’s morning prayer muhurat is from 6:15 am to 08:42 am. Tritiya Tithi starts from 6:04 pm on September 11 and ends at 4:07 pm on September 12. The festival is celebrated a month after Hariyali teej and a day before Ganesh Chaturthi.

Hartalika Teej wishes

* May the swings of joy

Fill your heart with love,

Happiness and abundant fortune,

Happy Teej!

* May this Teej,

Light up for you,

The hopes of happy times,

And dreams for a year full of smiles.

* May the divine light

Spread in your life

Peace, prosperity, happiness

And good health

Happy Teej !

* May the magic of this Teej bring lots of happiness in your life. Happy Teej!

Here are some images that you can share on social media:

Happy Hartalika Teej 2018 (Youtube)

Happy Hartalika Teej 2018 (Youtube)

Happy Hartalika Teej 2018 (Youtube)

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 09:45 IST