India Art Fair 2019: All the art you need at this fair

Canvases are being carried with utmost care, sculptures being positioned strategically, and everything is seen through the prism of art as the annual event of India Art Fair makes its way back to the Capital. The art ecosystem that’s created every year in the grounds of National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) has some passion, a bit of madness, and a lot of hullabaloo. This year, the event has 75 exhibitors from 24 Indian and international cities setting up booths to display works of more than a thousand artists.

The works of masters such as MF Hussain, FN Souza, Tyeb Mehta is what one aims to see at such a fair, but this event is more about modern art. So, expect artworks such as mixed media pieces by contemporary artist Jitish Kallat and photographs by Dayanita Singh at the booth of Nature Morte gallery. A solo project by artist Satish Gujral — one of the pioneers of contemporary Indian art — which is being presented by Chawla Art Gallery includes works from his Partition Series. “This show will give the viewer a rare opportunity to see canvases from 1950s and 60s. I had created bronze disks with my artwork sculpted on one side of the disk, which is a new concept. My Burntwood Series from the 90s will also be part of this display, alongside table-top bronzes and life-size sculptures,” says Gujral, who is known for his murals and feels that his works will appeal to young art connoisseurs.

Art installation by Shanthamani Mudaiah

“We have been using social media to promote exhibitions among the younger audiences,” says Jagdip Jagpal, director, India Art Fair. “We started a young collectors’ programme this year, which has master classes where they can learn about collecting and buying art. We find that youngsters are very interested in art and, therefore, we have also organised curated walks for them,” adds Jagpal. Some of the international galleries debuting at the fair this year include Sokyo Gallery (Japan) and neugerriemschneider (Germany). However, Indian exhibitors aren’t afraid to promote upcoming Indian artists and feel that the fair isn’t just about showcasing big names from the world of art.

Shobha Bhatia of Gallerie Ganesha, which is presenting Traditions in Transition — a collection of folk and tribal art — says, “We always find buyers for younger names, as finally it is talent and quality that gets attention. As opposed to contemporary art which is more conceptual in nature, our exhibits are more symbolic and soulful.” There are also 11 Art Projects in the fair, ranging from interactive installations to sculptures and video works. Self-taught artist Baaraan Ijlal (Shrine Empire) is presenting her sound installation, Change Room, and Manisha Gera Baswani is exhibiting her Postcards from Home series, which details accounts from artists affected by Partition. One can also check out the pop-up concept store by GALLERYSKE offering artist designed products.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 15:11 IST