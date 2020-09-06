No Qawwali nights or sitting in the courtyard as Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah reopens amid COVID-19

art-and-culture

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 07:18 IST

Just when the mood of Sufi lovers across Delhi pumped up at the news of Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah reopening from September 6, the precautions taken in accordance with the government’s Unlock 4 guidelines continue to be a spoil sport but for public health concerns amid coronavirus. Closed for 5 months amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah is finally opening for the followers of the Sufi saint but minus the touching of the graves of Hazarat Nizamuddin Aulia and Amir Khusro, idling in the dargah courtyard or soaking in the magic of Qawwali nights

Sanitisers, face masks and social distancing will be the new norm at the dargah of Sufi saint Hazrat Nizamuddin and will be followed strictly as revealed by the dargah’s caretakers. To ensure social distancing among the devotees, markings have been made on the floor while separate entry and exit points have been fixed too in the dargah.

Nazim Nizami, one of the caretakers of the shrine, told PTI, “We have also covered the graves of Hazarat Nizamuddin Aulia and Amir Khusro (in the dargah complex) with plastic sheets so that people do not touch them while paying obeisance, as it could lead to people getting infected with the virus. We will also deploy men at the gates of the dargah to ensure that people enter wearing face covers.”

While assessing the footfall in the coming days will determine how to improve the crowd management at the shrine, the premises have been lined with small dispensers and sanitiser bottles as per the expected number of devotees. Apart from this, the main entrance of the dargah has been installed with two big sanitiser dispensers.

Though religious places in Delhi started opening under the Unlock process after June 8, the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases kept the dargah closed. As it reopens from today, a major nostalgia of Qawwali evenings will surely be in the air.

Nizami shared, “In view of the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Qawwali evenings which are hugely famous among followers of the Sufi saint will not be held for the time being. We will ensure that people do not sit in the courtyard of the dargah as they used to do before, and leave after paying obeisance.”

