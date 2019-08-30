Parampara Series 2019: A potpourri of Indian classical vocal and dance performances

art-and-culture

Parampara, or tradition, forms a bridge between the past and the present. And, the 23rd Parampara series 2019 organised by Natyatarangini Performing Arts Center, which has been connecting the two since decades, aims to captivate the audiences with enchanting performances.

The line-up includes a Kuchipudi classical dance performance by Raja Radha Reddy & Troupe, a Hindustani Classical vocal acts by Shubha Mudgal and Kirana gharana’s Jayateerth Mevundi, an Odissi classical dance by Sujata Mohapatra, Carnatic classical vocal by Trichur Brothers and Kathak classical dance performance by Kumudini Lakhia & Group.

“We are trying to bring the best of the artists for the audience so that any layman who hasn’t learned any music or dance can enjoy. Over the decades, we have been bringing only the best of the art world—masters, maestros, and stalwarts—because the performer has the mastery over art, a great fan following. The idea is to bring such artists and create more interest in the youngsters, and to show them they can leave the auditorium without being mesmerised,” says danseuse and guru Kaushalya Reddy.

Their Kuchipudi dance production—Bharata Bharathi—will depict Bharat Mata (Motherland) and the vision that they have for the country for times to come. The creative director, Kaushalya, says, “It’s about how beautiful country our Bharat is..where Lord Brahma created the panchamaveda. The whole idea of Natyaveda, why was it introduced, what it does to the society [will be portrayed].”

“ Raja ji says ‘Art is like a river, you should be very careful how you present it..yours banks have to intact. Old water should merge with the ocean, and the new water should come into the river’. The reason to bring them (Yamini and Bhavana Reddy) is so that youngsters feel connected. Kumudini Lakhia, is a choreographer par excellence. People come to see the choreography because there is a lot to learn. Same goes to Raja ji also, who’s a performer for decades,” adds Kaushalya.

Catch it live What: Parampara Series 2019

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 30 to September 1

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on Blue and Violet Line

While Shubha Mudgal accompanied on the tabla by Aneesh Pradhan, and a disciple of the tabla maestro Pt. Nikhil Ghosh will leave you spellbound, Odissi danseuse Sujata Mohapatra of the Kelucharan Mohapatra gharana, will have you fall in love with the dance form with her lyrical movements that epitomise grace and perfection. “Being the disciple and daughter-in-law of guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, I feel the most fortunate person to get a guide like him. I feel honored and privileged to dance in this parampara festival. I will be performing my gurujis composition—Mangalacharan on Vishnu , a pure dance based on Hamswadhoni raaga. And finally, Ramayan written by famous poet Upendra Bhanja.”

The “appreciation, love and the cultural inclination” of the Delhi audiences is an added incentive, says Kaushalya, which provides a boost in bringing the series each time, bigger and better. “Every time we hold the parampara, audience stays back and say sir ‘You have presented such lovely performance, we always come every year’,” she adds.

