e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Qissa Quarantine Ka: Tell a lockdown tale

Qissa Quarantine Ka: Tell a lockdown tale

A new kind of storytelling initiative has emerged during the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Read on

art-and-culture Updated: May 06, 2020 19:51 IST
Sanskrita Bharadwaj
Sanskrita Bharadwaj
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational image
Representational image(Photo: Pixabay)
         

A short video of a woman narrating her daily chores — from preparing her morning cup of tea to a painstakingly cooked dinner. As the day ends, she caresses her hair with oil, her oil smeared hands transports her to a memory of her grandmother’s sweet smelling hands. The video has stock footages that sync perfectly with the narration. Titled Qissa Quarantine Ka, this storytelling format attempts to tell the “most moving quarantine stories”.

The poster for the storytelling initiative Qissa Quarantine Ka
The poster for the storytelling initiative Qissa Quarantine Ka ( Photo: Instagram/breakaleg.in )

An initiative of Break A Leg, which creates digital theatre, and arts and culture related content, the idea of Qissa Quarantine Ka germinated when Ankit Bakshi (founder of Break A Leg) was fascinated by one of his friend’s stories. “My friend and his partner were in a live-in relationship for ten years. They were going through a rough phase and had decided to move out. It was almost like a divorce of sorts. But just then the lockdown happened and they got stuck with one other. I am curious now if they will fall in love again or get even more sick of each other. That made me think, what others might be going through, people who are locked down with their parents, with flatmates they don’t like, or alone by themselves. The idea was to collate such stories of self discoveries,” shares Bakshi.

Few stories, Bakshi says, are shared as design content on their social media page. “But some entries deserved more. So, we decided to publish them as videos. We have received about 126 stories and out of which we have published about 40. We will continue publishing them till the end of the lockdown,” he says. 

View this post on Instagram

'Subah Se Raat' your hands touch a million things. Do not forget to wash your hands regularly 🙂 Also, do not forget to make that special phone call, once in a while... Watch to know what we are talking about 😁🙂 Stay Healthy, Stay Safe!! : : : : Quissa Quarantine Ka is an attempt to compile and publish some of the most moving quarantine stories. Click on link in bio for more! : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : #video #videoproduction #videoproducer #film #filmmaking #filmmakerlife #startuplife #entrepreneurlife #startup #startupindia #entrepreneurship #storytelling #storyteller #entrepreneursofinstagram #art #theatre #artistsoninstagram #artist #performanceart #stories #story #stage #artistofinstagram #artistsofinstagram #quarantine #coronavirus #corona #selfisolation #quarantineandchill #quarantinelife @mirzabehn @ankitbakshi @dettol.india

A post shared by Break A Leg! (@breakaleg.in) on

Sana Mirza, the voice over artist of the chores video, who collaborated with Bakshi on the project, says, “Ankit and I have been meaning to collaborate for a long time now but then the year started off in such a chaotic frenzy that most of our ‘bigger’ plans got pushed.”

Incidentally, Bakshi has managed to pull off the project with a little help from his friends. If Mirza agreed to lend her voice, another friend helped him with editing the videos. “Usually friends approach me for a project here and there but I don’t do it often. Keeping in mind the circumstances, it was great fun because this wasn’t recorded in a studio. All I had to do was send recorded voice memos to Ankit. He is also very vocal about what he wants which is how my work became super easy,” says Mirza.

top news
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
‘Bathing in rivers, playing cricket’: MHA on lockdown violations in Bengal
‘Bathing in rivers, playing cricket’: MHA on lockdown violations in Bengal
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper