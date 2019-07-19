Rivers, mountains and valleys inspire this Bengal-based artist

For Kolkata-based artist Sujata Kar Saha, the natural landscapes she saw while growing up in a village, returned to her as inspiration for her paintings.

A fresh selection of these is open for public display in the Capital. In the exhibition, titled Shifting Expression, being held at the Triveni Kala Sangam, Saha will display 21 recent paintings in oil on canvas that reinterpret landscapes in a range of vibrant hues.

The artworks, Saha, says are a subtotal of her “emotions, the surroundings and the society”. “The paintings are a result of my imagination. Everything comes from landscape. Nature ki energy aur boldness mujhe bahut achchi lagti hai. Everyone goes through depression, and work-related frustration. But nature gives you the energy to overcome it (sic),” she says.

Speaking about why she chose to work with nature, Saha says that the rocks, fields and open skies in her village Kashipur in West Bengal’s Purulia were images that remained with her in her adult life. Equipped with a rich colour palette and plenty of memories, the natural imagery that she paints is that of mountains, rivers, valleys and the horizon. Saha is of the belief that nature and human nature are intertwined. “I wanted to express my thoughts through landscapes and not human figures. If you see a rock, the texture is sometimes soothing or hard. Humans, too, go through similar things, kabhi hum soft hote hain, aur kabhi hum react karte hain,” the artist concludes.

Catch it live

What: Shifting Expression

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House, 205, Tansen Marg

On till: July 22

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on Blue and Violet Lines

(With inputs by HTC)

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 11:52 IST