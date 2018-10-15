Royal Baby, everything you need to know about the customs to be followed during and after birth

One of the most awaited pregnancy announcements is finally confirmed; there’s a royal baby on the way. The Kensington Palace announced that Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019. While there were strong rumours already doing the rounds, the confirmation from the Royal Palace just adds to all the excitement for the latest member of the royal family.

In the anticipation of the royal baby, here are some customs that you didn't know existed.

Giving birth at home: Royal babies were always given birth at home in the royal residences. For instance, Queen Elizabeth II was born at a private family home in London and even gave birth to her sons Charles, Andrew and Edward in the Buckingham Palace. Princes Diana was the first to break this rule and gave birth to William and Harry at St Mary’s. Duchess Kate too gave birth to her children, George and Charlotte at St Mary’s.

Official witness during birth: As recent as early 1900s, government officials were required to witness the birth of a royal baby to ensure legitimacy. However, after the birth of Queen Elizabeth this custom was scraped, much to the relief of mums-to-be.

The birth announcement: Traditionally, the birth announcement used to be hand-written. Now, it is typed on royal letterhead, by the doctor immediately after the birth and is sent in a car to Buckingham Palace to be displayed on an easel in front of the palace. While the easel is still used, the news is also shared through social media, just like the most recent announcement of the arrival of the royal baby.

Gender reveal: The gender of the royal baby is not announced to the public at any time during the pregnancy. In fact, even the parents-to-be are not aware of the gender. It is revealed to the public on the announcement easel and social media.

First names: Every royal has three to four names, and they are often picked to honour previous monarchs or royal relatives. Prince George’s full name is George Alexander Lewis, and he will officially go by His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge. Princess Charlotte’s full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana (after William’s mother) and she will go by Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge. Any guesses for what the new royal baby will be named?

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 14:36 IST