Sambhavana: Exploring the possibilities of dance in India

Thanks to the surge in dance reality shows on television, the art form has perhaps garnered more interest among youngsters in the country, than in the last few decades.But beyond performances, that renowned danseuse Geeta Chandran rightly refers to as “the end product”, there is a need to come together to share, debate and discuss the changing landscape of Indian dance over the years, so as to find the direction that it is set to take. It is with this in mind, that Kolkata-based dance company Sapphire, is having a two-day meet on March 3 and 4. Titled Sambhavana, that translates into the word “Possibilities”, the idea, say curators of the event, Sudarshan Chakravarty and Paramita Saha, is to bring the best names from the world of dance together, and have them celebrate, debate and dissent on the yesterday, today and tomorrow of art form in India.

Geeta Chandran, the name synonymous with Bharatanatyam, an Indian classical dance form, will perform at the event.

“I think an event like this is very important,” says Chandran, who will be in Kolkata to participate in the two-day extravaganza. “It is important to talk about what is happening, and also to be part of a fraternity.Dance is a fragmented kind of thing and everybody is doing their own thing....so it is very important to dialogue among ourselves, to share processes, to see how each one has evolved and how that has happened,” says Chandran.

Festival curators, Sudarshan Chakraborty and Paramita Saha.

Interestingly, since Chakravorty himself has been performing contemporary Indian dance in India and abroad for the last 25 years, along with his dance company Sapphire, the scope of the event is not restricted to just one genre. Thus, alongside Chandran, who is a famed classical dancer, there will also veterans of other dance forms, such as contemporary dance pro Terence Lewis and Astad Deboo, sharing the stage. “I am happy that the event cuts across genres. I give Sudarshan credit for this. It means that people from across genres can put their heads together and share their experiences,” says Chandran.

Choreographer Terence Lewis will perform at the festival.

Speaking about why Sapphire decided to host this, Chakravorty says, “Sapphire dance company completed 25 years this year. We have had a number of interesting programmes to mark this year, including performing in the US. This event, which brings the best names in dance under one roof, probably for the first time after the historic East West Dance Encounter of 1984 followed by another in 1985, both organised by George Lechner in Mumbai, seemed like the best way to round off the silver jubilee celebrations.”

