e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Virtual cosplay, comic books, watch parties and more: San Diego Comic Con has come home this season

Virtual cosplay, comic books, watch parties and more: San Diego Comic Con has come home this season

In SDCC’s glorious 50-year history, this will be the first time that the annual comics and pop culture celebration stands cancelled. An online version, however, which began yesterday, is being hosted on the official site.

art-and-culture Updated: Jul 23, 2020 09:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Rupert the French Bulldog attends day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2016, in San Diego.
Rupert the French Bulldog attends day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2016, in San Diego. (Powers Imagery/Invision/AP File Photo)
         

Every year, thousands of pop-culture fans – many in elaborate costumes – convene for the San Diego Comic Con (SDCC). The pop culture extravaganza sees books, movies, books and movies discussions, memorabilia and more come together in one zone, to be celebrated by the tens of thousands of people coming together for the coveted SDCC.

This year, when events seem to have become a reality from say, an apocalyptic comic book storyline, our world could definitely use more heroes.

In SDCC’s glorious 50-year history, this will be the first time that the annual comics and pop culture celebration stands cancelled. But there’s hope -- in the form of an online version that began yesterday, in line with the originally scheduled convention in San Diego.

The virtual event, promoted via social media, is being hosted on www.comic-con.org under a new name, Comic-Con@Home. The website is open for participants to access programming, the Online Exhibit Hall with approximately 700 exhibitors, and various events and interactive elements and more. The Comic-Con Museum is also be available with a fun interactive component for fans coming to enjoy the convention online. Official comic con merchandise too can be bought on the site.

Films and anime that have long been popular elements at Comic-Con, shall continue via watch parties.

Here’s a look at some of the best cosplays over the years at SDCC as we take to the new normal of attending events virtually.

Cosplay, coined in Japan in 1984, is a portmanteau of the words costume play. Participants or cosplayers wear costumes and accessories to represent a specific character from a movie, anime or comic book. Cosplaying was inspired by the practice of fan costuming at science fiction conventions in the past.

Stephanie Smith, dressed as Mary Poppins, poses with a radio controlled "Star Wars" R2-D2 on day two of Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center Friday, July 10, 2015, in San Diego.
Stephanie Smith, dressed as Mary Poppins, poses with a radio controlled "Star Wars" R2-D2 on day two of Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center Friday, July 10, 2015, in San Diego. ( Denis Poroy/Invision/AP )
Lorraine Ouellette, a member of the League of Hatters, poses for a photo in between two Mad Hatters on day one of Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center Thursday, July 21, 2016, in San Diego.
Lorraine Ouellette, a member of the League of Hatters, poses for a photo in between two Mad Hatters on day one of Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center Thursday, July 21, 2016, in San Diego. ( Denis Poroy/Invision/AP )
A fan dressed as Pokemon's Pikachu walks past the lines before Preview Night of Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center Wednesday July 8, 2015, in San Diego.
A fan dressed as Pokemon's Pikachu walks past the lines before Preview Night of Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center Wednesday July 8, 2015, in San Diego. ( Denis Poroy/Invision/AP )
Ramsey Tugoz of Long Beach, Calif., dressed as the Night King from "Game of Thrones," attends Comic-Con International on Friday, July 20, 2018, in San Diego.
Ramsey Tugoz of Long Beach, Calif., dressed as the Night King from "Game of Thrones," attends Comic-Con International on Friday, July 20, 2018, in San Diego. ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )
Evy Thomas, dressed as Mystique, poses for a portrait on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in San Diego.
Evy Thomas, dressed as Mystique, poses for a portrait on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in San Diego. ( Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP )
Rupert the French Bulldog attends day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2016, in San Diego.
Rupert the French Bulldog attends day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2016, in San Diego. ( Powers Imagery/Invision/AP )

Comic Con India, SDCC’s popular Indian counterpart, is yet to confirm how the events will take place this year. Here’s a throwback to an interview with Comic Con India founder, Jatin Varma.

 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
India, China fail to make breakthrough in de-escalating tensions at LAC
India, China fail to make breakthrough in de-escalating tensions at LAC
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
LIVE: US reports more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths for second consecutive day
LIVE: US reports more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths for second consecutive day
Explainer: How foreign experts got injured at Baghjan oil well
Explainer: How foreign experts got injured at Baghjan oil well
First antigen kit of Indian make gets ICMR approval
First antigen kit of Indian make gets ICMR approval
Delhi court hands sex racket operator Sonu Punjaban 24-year prison sentence
Delhi court hands sex racket operator Sonu Punjaban 24-year prison sentence
Dil Bechara: Swastika Mukherjee’s memories of Sushant Singh Rajput | Aur Batao
Dil Bechara: Swastika Mukherjee’s memories of Sushant Singh Rajput | Aur Batao
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In