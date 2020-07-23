Virtual cosplay, comic books, watch parties and more: San Diego Comic Con has come home this season

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 09:01 IST

Every year, thousands of pop-culture fans – many in elaborate costumes – convene for the San Diego Comic Con (SDCC). The pop culture extravaganza sees books, movies, books and movies discussions, memorabilia and more come together in one zone, to be celebrated by the tens of thousands of people coming together for the coveted SDCC.

This year, when events seem to have become a reality from say, an apocalyptic comic book storyline, our world could definitely use more heroes.

In SDCC’s glorious 50-year history, this will be the first time that the annual comics and pop culture celebration stands cancelled. But there’s hope -- in the form of an online version that began yesterday, in line with the originally scheduled convention in San Diego.

The virtual event, promoted via social media, is being hosted on www.comic-con.org under a new name, Comic-Con@Home. The website is open for participants to access programming, the Online Exhibit Hall with approximately 700 exhibitors, and various events and interactive elements and more. The Comic-Con Museum is also be available with a fun interactive component for fans coming to enjoy the convention online. Official comic con merchandise too can be bought on the site.

Films and anime that have long been popular elements at Comic-Con, shall continue via watch parties.

Here’s a look at some of the best cosplays over the years at SDCC as we take to the new normal of attending events virtually.

Cosplay, coined in Japan in 1984, is a portmanteau of the words costume play. Participants or cosplayers wear costumes and accessories to represent a specific character from a movie, anime or comic book. Cosplaying was inspired by the practice of fan costuming at science fiction conventions in the past.

Stephanie Smith, dressed as Mary Poppins, poses with a radio controlled "Star Wars" R2-D2 on day two of Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center Friday, July 10, 2015, in San Diego. ( Denis Poroy/Invision/AP )

Lorraine Ouellette, a member of the League of Hatters, poses for a photo in between two Mad Hatters on day one of Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center Thursday, July 21, 2016, in San Diego. ( Denis Poroy/Invision/AP )

A fan dressed as Pokemon's Pikachu walks past the lines before Preview Night of Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center Wednesday July 8, 2015, in San Diego. ( Denis Poroy/Invision/AP )

Ramsey Tugoz of Long Beach, Calif., dressed as the Night King from "Game of Thrones," attends Comic-Con International on Friday, July 20, 2018, in San Diego. ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

Evy Thomas, dressed as Mystique, poses for a portrait on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in San Diego. ( Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP )

Rupert the French Bulldog attends day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2016, in San Diego. ( Powers Imagery/Invision/AP )

Comic Con India, SDCC’s popular Indian counterpart, is yet to confirm how the events will take place this year. Here’s a throwback to an interview with Comic Con India founder, Jatin Varma.

