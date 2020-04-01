We hope to use art as therapy to bring people a sense of calm, peace and focus amidst the uncertainty and stress during such difficult times, says Kiran Nadar

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 17:31 IST

The world is currently battling coronavirus pandemic and adapting to an inescapable lockdown. The global economy is hit badly and many industries across are suffering the brunt of it. The art world among others is also facing the stagnation and an uncertain future. Social media campaigns like ‘spread art, not corona’ are making rounds on the internet and many artists, as well as non-artists, are trying their best to be creative and share their narratives and messages across amid lockdown and social distancing. So where does this leave the artists, the art market and the many workers who are working in the field of art? How do they stay afloat and find new opportunities remains a big issue at this point in time.

In an exclusive interview, Kiran Nadar, Founder and Chairperson, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art talks about the future of the art market amid lockdown, artists, initiatives, KNMA completing 10 years, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

What initiatives can artists and the veterans of art take during such critical times to utilise art as a medium to make things better around?

We at KNMA are using this opportunity to put together downloadable colouring worksheets for kids, short virtual tours of our previous exhibitions as well as DIY videos for simple art projects. In a time like this, we hope to use art as therapy to bring people a sense of calm, peace and focus amidst the uncertainty and stress of these difficult times.

As the world is under lockdown due to coronavirus endemic, what does this mean for the artists and the art market in India and across the world?

It is difficult to put a finger on what this will mean for the market itself, and what this will mean in the long run as a lockdown such as this is unprecedented. However, for the artists, this gives them a chance to work on their art and experiment with new ideas.

KNMA completes 10 years in the art fraternity. What has been the journey like? What were the biggest challenges?

It has been a rewarding and exciting 10 years of KNMA. I have always felt that a museum should be a place of confluence for discussion, appreciation and as a way of engaging with the world. We have put in place a solid program of engagement, plus a knowledgeable team to steer the way, allowing the museum to create inroads in the art world and expose multiple people from many walks to life to explore the realm of art. We have done a number of international collaborations that are worth mentioning including The Met Breuer New York, Centre Pompidou Paris, Musee Guimet Paris, Tate Modern London, Reina Sofia Madrid and the India Pavilion at the Venice Biennale. We have also done a number of retrospectives, the first of its kind for some of the noteworthy Indian contemporary artists like Arpita Singh, Himmat Shah, Vivan Sundaram, Jeram Patel, Nasreen Mohamedi and Rameshwar Broota to name a few.

What are some of the significant trends that emerged in the Indian subcontinent and why?

Art has become a much more open form of expression. Today a vastly different canvas is to be seen here, where people are doing abstractions, tribal and many more types of artwork. Many other mediums are being experimented with. Sculpture is also another form gaining ground, along with other forms that have emerged and are taking the forefront, not just traditional art. India’s opening up and increased exposure to art for the Indian viewer, as well as for the Indian artist, have all been part of the why in terms of new trends that have emerged.

Will the representation of art remain the same post this endemic crisis? What will it mean for the art market in general?

We don’t know where we will stand post this crisis. We just hope it will end soon and we can all get back to our normal lives. We do hope that this will give artists a chance to develop in different trajectories and explore new and exciting forms.