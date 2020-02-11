BJP candidate Sat Prakash Rana leads in Bijwasan

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:43 IST

Bijwasan is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,86,529 eligible voters in this constituency. Bhupinder Singh Joon is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Praveen Rana of Indian National Congress and Sat Prakash Rana of the BJP. AAP’s Devendra Sehrawat had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Bijwasan seats are:

Bhupinder Singh Joon -- AAP

Praveen Rana -- INC

Sat Prakash Rana -- BJP

According to early trends, BJP candidate Sat Prakash Rana is leading in Bijwasan.