BJP candidate Sat Prakash Rana leads in Bijwasan
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Bijwasan Assembly seat. Congress candidate Praveen Rana is contesting against AAP candidate Bhupinder Singh Joon and Sat Prakash Rana of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:43 IST
Bijwasan is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,86,529 eligible voters in this constituency. Bhupinder Singh Joon is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Praveen Rana of Indian National Congress and Sat Prakash Rana of the BJP. AAP’s Devendra Sehrawat had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Bijwasan seats are:
Bhupinder Singh Joon -- AAP
Praveen Rana -- INC
ALSO READ: Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am, Arvind Kejriwal eyes 3rd term
Sat Prakash Rana -- BJP
According to early trends, BJP candidate Sat Prakash Rana is leading in Bijwasan.
Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.