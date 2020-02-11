Chhatarpur: Election Result 2020 latest news, live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:12 IST

The counting of votes on Chhatarpur constituency is underway and the result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22.

Chhatarpur Assembly seat is under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The candidates who will be contesting in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Chhatarpur Assembly seat are:

• Brahm Singh Tanwar – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

• Satish Lohia – Indian National Congress (INC)

• Kartar Singh Tanwar – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

• Rana Sujeet Singh – Others

• Suraj Bharti – Others

• Ram Khelavan - Others

• Ram Priye Thakur – Others

• Seema Verma – Others

• Sangeeta Singh – Others

• Rohit - Independent

• Harsh Nath Verma – Independent

• Dinesh Tanwar – Independent

Follow live updates here

Chhatarpur is one of 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital and falls under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Delhi has 1,46,92,136 registered voters in 2020. Delhi voted for a new assembly on February 8 over 14.7 million voters deciding the fate of 672 candidates. The voter turnout was recorded at 61.46 per cent according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout app at 10:26 pm, down from 67.47 per cent in the 2015 assembly election.

According to the Election Commission, there are 1,46,92,136 electors in Delhi and the voting will be held at 13,750 polling booths.

Chhatarpur Assembly constituency had 1,84,936 electors in 2015, out of which 1,08,543 were males and 76,388 females. The constituency witnessed 67.4 per cent voter turnout in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls. The None of the Above (NOTA) option saw 0.3 per cent votes. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Kartar Singh Tanwar of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trumped Brahm Singh Tanwar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 22,240 votes.