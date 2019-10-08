e-paper
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Cong sold tickets to undeserving candidates at Rs 5 cr each: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Congress leaders are out there to make money

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 08, 2019 00:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with other BJP leaders at a public meeting in Kalanaur town of Rohtak district on Monday.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with other BJP leaders at a public meeting in Kalanaur town of Rohtak district on Monday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
         

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday alleged that the main opposition Congress sold tickets to undeserving candidates at ₹5 crore each for the assembly elections to be held on October 21 as its leaders are out there to make money.

Addressing a rally in the Beri constituency of Jhajjar district, the CM said former state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar made this allegation while appreciating the ruling BJP for fielding grassroots workers.

“The Congress leaders have lost relevance and the public has made up its mind to uproot them from Haryana. People should compare the works being done by both the BJP and the Congress before casting their vote. The BJP is all set to form government again in Haryana,” he added.

Former Badli MLA joins BJP

In a major setback to the Congress ahead of the assembly polls, its former Badli MLA Naresh Sharma joined the saffron party in the presence of CM Khattar at the rally in Beri.

Sharma said he took the decision after the Congress did not give him ticket from the Badli segment.

“I was inspired by the approach of the chief minister and the works being done by him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Haryana and at the national level,” he added.

Sharma won for the first time from Badli in 2005 as an independent. Later, he shifted to the Congress and won from the seat in 2009. He lost in the 2014 assembly polls. This time, Congress pitched Kuldeep Vats from the segment after Sharma was at loggerheads with former Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda.

 

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 00:27 IST

