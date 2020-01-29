Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Here is how to find your polling booth

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 23:53 IST

The Election Commission has set up 13,750 polling booths across the national capital for the Delhi assembly elections 2020. There are 1.46 crore voters in Delhi, 80.55 lakh and 66.35 lakh female.

Polling in the Delhi assembly elections will take place on February 8, the results will be announced on February 11.

The main competition in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections will be between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Election Commission will deploy over 90,000 officials across the city for a smooth conduct of the Delhi assembly elections 2020.

The filing of nominations for the elections ended on January 21. The scrutiny of documents will take place on January 22 and candidature can be withdrawn till January 24.

In the 2015 Delhi polls, AAP got a thumping majority and bagged 67 of the 70 seats in the assembly. The BJP had managed to win just three seats, while Congress did not win any seat.

To find out the polling booth in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, voters need to follow the steps below:

-- Voters need to visit the National Voter’s Services Portal (NSVP) official website nvsp.in.

-- Once there, click on the ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ option.

-- Fill in the required details and press ‘search’.

-- After this process is done, the electoral roll will appear along with the details, including that of the applicable polling booth.

A voter can search for the polling booth on electoralsearch.in or use the Voter Helpline App, developed by the Election Commission, to find their polling booth. They can also call 1950, which is the voter helpline.

It is important to add the STD code of your city before the number. For help regarding the polling station location, one needs to send an SMS <ECIPS> space <EPIC No> to 1950.