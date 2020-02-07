e-paper
Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Here’s how to check your name in voters’ list

The AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats in the last Delhi assembly elections held in 2015. The BJP got the other three and the Congress, despite governing Delhi for 15 years, drew a zero in the last Delhi assembly polls.

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 10:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Voting in the Delhi assembly election 2020 will be held on February 8.
Voting in the Delhi assembly election 2020 will be held on February 8. (PTI File Photo )
         

Voting in the Delhi assembly election 2020 will be held on February 8 as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress will fight it out for the reigns of the government in the Capital.

The Election Commission of India data shows there are 1.46 crore eligible voters in Delhi. The poll panel has set up 13,750 polling stations across 2,689 locations in the city for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections.

A party or alliance needs to get at least 36 seats to win a majority in Delhi assembly.

You can vote if you have a voter ID card or your name is there in the electoral list.

Here’s how you can check your name in the electoral list to vote in the Delhi assembly elections 2020”

• Visit the National Voters’ Services Portal (www.nvsp.in)

• Go to the electoralsearch.in (https://electoralsearch.in/) link

• Fill in particulars like name, age, gender, district, assembly constituency in the form-like page

• After filling in your details, you can click on the ‘search’ button

• You will be directed to the list according to your specified constituency, where you will get to know if your name is on the list

• Another way of searching your name is by filling in your Electors Photo Identity Card or EPIC number.

• You will have to provide the name of your state and EPIC number, to look for your name through your EPIC number

• Another way to find your name is through the same National Voters’ Services Portal (www.nvsp.in) site and select the second option

• You can select the ‘Download Electoral Roll PDF’ option on its homepage and follow the similar instructions

