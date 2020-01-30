Delhi Assembly election 2020: Know what Model Code of Conduct is

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:35 IST

Delhi will vote for a new government on February 8. The Delhi Assembly election 2020 will see three major parties - Arvind Kejriwal led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress – battle it out.

Counting of votes and results of the keenly watched Delhi Assembly elections will be announced on February 11. The model code of conduct in Delhi came into effect soon after the election dates were announced on January 6.

What is Model Code of Conduct?

To ensure free and fair polling, the Election Commission of India (ECI) lays down guidelines that specify dos and don’ts for political parties as well as candidates before, during and after the election.

The Model Code of Conduct puts special emphasis on guidelines and instructions to be followed during the campaigning, general conduct and meetings during elections.

The Model Code of Conduct remains in force till the entire election process ends.

According to the ECI, following are the ‘General Conduct’ for political parties and candidates:

1. Candidates and parties should not engage in any activity that may create differences and tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic groups.

2. When political parties or candidates or leaders are making criticism of their opponents, it shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work. Private lives of the leaders or workers of other parties mustn’t be targeted

3. They should refrain from making an appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes. Religious establishments shall not be used as forum for election propaganda.

4. Corrupt practices, such as influencing, intimidating, impersonating voters need to be avoided

5. No public meetings should be held 48 hours before the close of the poll. They should also not provide transport and conveyance of voters to and from polling station.

6. Using private property for putting up flag-staffs, suspending banners, pasting notices, writing slogans isn’t allowed

7. Political parties and candidates shall ensure that their supporters do not create obstructions in or break up meetings and processions organised by other parties.

8. Posters issued by one party shall not be removed by the workers of another.

Meetings guidelines when Model Code of Conduct is in place:

1. Candidates should inform the local police authorities of the venue and time any proposed meeting.

2. Political parties will ascertain in advance if there is any restrictive or prohibitory order in force in the venue that they have proposed for the meeting if such orders exist, they shall be followed strictly.

Model Code of Conduct for candidates and parties on day of polling:

1. Co-operate with officers deployed on election duty to help ensure peaceful and orderly polling

2. Refrain from serving or distributing liquor on polling day as well as 48-hours before the date of the election

3. Don’t display any posters, flags, symbols or any other propaganda material.

Model Code of Conduct inside polling booth:

Apart from voters, no one without a valid pass from the Election Commission of India shall enter the polling booths.

The Election Commission will take action against those violating any of the guidelines of Model Code of Conduct.