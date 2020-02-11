‘Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats’: Manoj Tiwari before Delhi poll results

assembly-elections

Manoj Tiwari, the chief of Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said on Tuesday morning that he is confident his party is going to form the government in Delhi. He made the comments ahead of counting of votes for Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled to begin at 8 am.

“I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats,” said Tiwari.

He also said that celebrations are already on at the BJP headquarters. “BJP is forming the government in Delhi,” he added.

The counting of votes for will take place on Tuesday for the bitterly-fought Delhi Assembly elections. The BJP has rejected the exit poll predictions which have given two-third majority to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party said that the exit polls will fall flat and that it is going to form the government in Delhi.

The election, largely seen as a battle between AAP and BJP, was held on Saturday (February 8), sealing the fate of 672 candidates - 593 men and 79 women.

Looking to capture power after 22 years, the BJP had mounted one of the most aggressive campaigns in the Delhi Assembly polls, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading the charge on its plank of nationalism, and its strident opposition to Shaheen Bagh protests. The issue often dominated the political discourse during the campaign, with many BJP leaders targeting the AAP, and the Congress, accusing them of “misleading people” holding anti-CAA protests in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, meanwhile, is seeking to retain power on development plank.

Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said the counting will begin at 8 am sharp and will be held in multiple rounds. “The postal ballots will be counted first till 8.30 am and then the votes cast through EVMs will be counted,” Singh said.

The counting centres are located across the 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi.