‘AAP, BJP good only at publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi at election rally in Delhi

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 19:16 IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of splurging money on publicity to hide their lack of work.

“AAP and BJP are good only at publicity… Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent Rs 5200 crore on publicity. Kejriwal spent Rs 611 crore on publicity. What is the need to spend so much money on publicity if your work speaks for itself?” she said at an election rally in Sangam Vihar ahead of the February 8 polls.

Priyanka claimed that it was under the leadership of late Sheila Dikshit that Delhi had developed.

“Sheila Dikshit built Delhi’s roads, flyovers and the Metro,” she said.

The Congress leader lashed out against the AAP over health care and education.

“All schools and colleges in Delhi have been built by the Congress. APP promised five hospitals but did not build a single one.”

The Congress in its manifesto has promised free education from nursery to doctorate in government institutions.

The Congress leader said jobs and development are major issues that the AAP and the BJP have not addressed.

“Youngsters are desperate for jobs. Unemployment and development are huge problems which no one is addressing. Voters should introspect on who works for them. If development and employment have not been addressed, use your vote wisely,” Priyanka said.

The Congress which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 under Sheila Dikshit has been out of power in the national capital since 2013. In the 2015 assembly elections, the grand old party drew a blank as AAP romped home with 67 of the 70 seats in the House.