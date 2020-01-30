Delhi Assembly elections 2020: How to enroll as a voter and get voter ID card

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:53 IST

Voting in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will be held on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11. The Vidhan Sabha polls are likely to witness a triangular fight between Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

The elections to the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly will be conducted in a single phase.

To exercise their right to vote, one needs to have a voter ID card and their names enrolled in the electoral roll.

How to register as a voter?

• You have to be an Indian citizen.

• Should be at least 18 years old on the qualifying date, i.e., January 1 of the year of electoral roll revision.

• Should be a resident of the constituency from where you wish to be enrolled.

• Should not be disqualified to be enrolled as an elector.

In order get your name enrolled as a voter and get the voting ID card, some simple steps need to be followed.

To become a voter, you need to fill the Form No. 6. This is applicable for both new voters and voters who have shifted to another constituency. This can be done both online and offline.

Online:

• One needs to register first by going to the National Voters’ Services Portal (https://www.nvsp.in/).

• After registration, fill in the form and attach a passport size colour photograph, proof of residence and proof of age.

Offline:

• Go to forms in the homepage https://ceodelhi.gov.in/Forms.aspx

• Choose the form no. 6 http://ceodelhi.gov.in/WriteReadData/Forms/FORM6.pdf

• Download the form, print it and fill the required portions.

• Stick a passport size colour photo, provide proof of residence and proof of age. Don’t forget to sign the form.

• The form can be sent by post to the VREC (Voters’ Registration and EPIC Centre) of the respective Assembly Constituency. One can also personally deliver it to the VREC or their respective BLO (Booth Level Officer).

Once registered on the portal, you will be provided with an application reference ID. The ID can be used to track the status of your application.

Voters will also receive a text message with the ID for reference. Verification will be carried out by the Election Commission’s representatives later to approve the application.