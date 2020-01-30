Delhi Assembly elections 2020: How to get a Voter ID card

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:57 IST

The Delhi assembly elections 2020 is likely to be a triangular fight between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

The date of polling for the Delhi elections is February 8, while the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

In order to vote for the Delhi polls, Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), more commonly known as Voter ID card, is an essential item.

The document is basically an identity proof which includes an individual’s personal details such as name, father’s name, date of birth, gender, photograph, along with a unique serial number and a hologram containing respective state/national symbol.

To obtain EPIC, the voter can apply through three ways — online, semi online and offline.

For applying online:

1. Log in to NSVP website and go to ‘Form 6’ or click on this link: https://eci.gov.in/files/file/4843-form-6-application-for-inclusion-of-name-in-electoral-roll/

2. Fill the required details in Form 6 and attach a photograph and relevant documents along with reference to Voter ID status and submit the form.

3. The ID will be issued once the verification of documents and information given by the person is complete.

Semi-Online:

1. Log in to NSVP website and go to ‘Form 6’ or click on this link: https://eci.gov.in/files/file/4843-form-6-application-for-inclusion-of-name-in-electoral-roll/

2. Fill the required details in Form 6 and attach a photograph and relevant documents.

3. Submit the form in person or by post to the nearest Election Office.

4. The ID will be issued once the verification of documents and information given by the person is complete.

Offline:

1. Get Form 6 from the nearest State Election office

2. Fill the required details in the form and attach a photograph and relevant documents.

3. Submit the form in person or by post to the nearest Election Office.

4. The ID will be issued once the verification of documents and information given by the person is complete

Mandatory documents that will be required while applying for a voter ID card include, proof of identity, proof of address and a photograph