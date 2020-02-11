e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Delhi Poll Results: BJP’s Jagdish Pradhan has a huge lead in Mustafabad, inches towards win

Delhi Poll Results: BJP’s Jagdish Pradhan has a huge lead in Mustafabad, inches towards win

Jagdish Pradhan is a sitting MLA from Mustafabad.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 11:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jagdish Pradhan has taken a huge lead against his AAP rival in Mustafabad
Jagdish Pradhan has taken a huge lead against his AAP rival in Mustafabad(Courtesy: Twitter@JagdishMLA)
         

BJP’s sitting MLA from Mustafabad in the north east Delhi seat, Jagdish Pradhan had taken a huge lead over his nearest rival Haji Yunus of the Aam Aadmi Party by cornering close to 70 % of all popular votes cast in the constituency.

While Pradhan had polled more than 40,000 votes at the time of publishing this report at 11:30 am, Haji was a distant second with close to 13,000 votes and Ali Mehdi of the Congress was struggling in the third position with just over 1000 votes.

Pradhan is a sitting MLA from Mustafabad.

Pradhan’s party BJP is currently leading in about 15 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly while the AAP is leading on close to 50 seats and the Congress is leading on just one seat.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
Delhi Elections 2020: Manish Sisodia trails BJP’s Ravi Negi in Patparganj
Delhi Elections 2020: Manish Sisodia trails BJP’s Ravi Negi in Patparganj
There is a gap, concedes BJP’s Manoj Tiwari but doesn’t lose hope
There is a gap, concedes BJP’s Manoj Tiwari but doesn’t lose hope
Delhi Assembly election results: BJP crosses 2015 vote share in early rounds of counting
Delhi Assembly election results: BJP crosses 2015 vote share in early rounds of counting
‘Knew from September’: Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing ‘badly’ in Delhi polls
‘Knew from September’: Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing ‘badly’ in Delhi polls
Google HR chief Naughton steps aside as worker activism rises
Google HR chief Naughton steps aside as worker activism rises
Lamborghini for $8 mn? Why supercars of African ‘playboy’ are under hammer
Lamborghini for $8 mn? Why supercars of African ‘playboy’ are under hammer
Coronavirus death toll crosses 1000, kills more than a 100 in China in a day
Coronavirus death toll crosses 1000, kills more than a 100 in China in a day
First of its kind: Centurion Rahul achieves impressive feat against NZ
First of its kind: Centurion Rahul achieves impressive feat against NZ
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news