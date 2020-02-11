Delhi Poll Results: BJP’s Jagdish Pradhan has a huge lead in Mustafabad, inches towards win

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 11:38 IST

BJP’s sitting MLA from Mustafabad in the north east Delhi seat, Jagdish Pradhan had taken a huge lead over his nearest rival Haji Yunus of the Aam Aadmi Party by cornering close to 70 % of all popular votes cast in the constituency.

While Pradhan had polled more than 40,000 votes at the time of publishing this report at 11:30 am, Haji was a distant second with close to 13,000 votes and Ali Mehdi of the Congress was struggling in the third position with just over 1000 votes.

Pradhan is a sitting MLA from Mustafabad.

Pradhan’s party BJP is currently leading in about 15 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly while the AAP is leading on close to 50 seats and the Congress is leading on just one seat.