Delhi Poll Results: BJP’s Jagdish Pradhan has a huge lead in Mustafabad, inches towards win
Jagdish Pradhan is a sitting MLA from Mustafabad.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 11:38 IST
BJP’s sitting MLA from Mustafabad in the north east Delhi seat, Jagdish Pradhan had taken a huge lead over his nearest rival Haji Yunus of the Aam Aadmi Party by cornering close to 70 % of all popular votes cast in the constituency.
While Pradhan had polled more than 40,000 votes at the time of publishing this report at 11:30 am, Haji was a distant second with close to 13,000 votes and Ali Mehdi of the Congress was struggling in the third position with just over 1000 votes.
Pradhan is a sitting MLA from Mustafabad.
Pradhan’s party BJP is currently leading in about 15 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly while the AAP is leading on close to 50 seats and the Congress is leading on just one seat.
