EC announces dates for Delhi assembly elections

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 15:33 IST

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the assembly elections in Delhi on Monday.

The term of the 70-member Delhi assembly will end on February 22 and a new House has to be constituted before that.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking re-election after a massive win in the last assembly polls held in 2015. The AAP won 67 seats and the remaining three went to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Congress drew a blank.

This will be the first elections in Delhi after the BJP recorded a massive mandate in the Lok Sabha polls last year and swept all the seven parliamentary seats in the Capital. This will also be the first polls since the BJP lost in Jharkhand—the second state that slipped out of its grip—in December last year. The opposition alliance led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won the polls in the eastern state.

