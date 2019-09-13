Haryana Assembly Polls: Abhe Singh Yadav, Nangal Chaudhary MLA

assembly-elections

Abhe Singh Yadav is the BJP MLA from Nangal Chaudhary assembly constituency of Haryana.

A 2001-batch IAS officer, Abhe sought voluntary retirement in 2013 to fight the assembly elections of 2014. He was with the INLD for about four months, but joined the BJP little before the polls and won his first election.

Educational Qualification: PhD in law

Total assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Movable: Rs 71.5 lakh

Immoveable: Rs 2.72 crore

Constituency primer: Nangal Chaudhary constituency came into existence after delimitation in 2009 by taking parts of Ateli and Narnaul segments. This constituency falls in Mahendergarh district and abuts Rajasthan with Kotputli town of Jaipur in close proximity. It is dominated by the Ahir community, followed by Gurjars and Jats. The area suffers from acute shortage of groundwater.

Electoral History:

2014: BJP’s Abhe Singh Yadav defeated INLD’s Manju Chaudhry by 981 votes.

2009: INLD’s Bahadur Singh defeated Radhey Shyam of Congress by 11,663 votes.

2005: Nangal Chaudhary was not an assembly segment then.

How he performed: Work on Narnaul-Ismailabad greenfield national highway has started. Highlighting sanctioning of a medical college in his constituency, he says it is after more than 35 years that people of the area have got water supply through lift irrigation with implementation of Rs 143-crore project. Also, through the canal-based drinking water project, a household now gets 70lt a person per day against 35lt. Nangal Choudhary has also got a government college in Nizampur during Yadav’s term. The state government also got sanctioned a Railways’ Rs 1,029-crore integrated multi-model logistic hub project which would open a huge scope for business and employment in the area.

MLA’s quote: Our government has developed this area while the previous regimes neglected it. It is satisfying to see that several crucial issues, including drinking water and irrigation resources in remote areas, have been addressed.

By the way: Yadav has delivered lectures on RTI Act in various institutions.

