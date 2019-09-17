Haryana Assembly Polls: Anoop Dhanak (Uklana) (Reserved)

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:58 IST

Anoop Dhanak (Uklana) is the INLD MLA from Dhanak (Uklana) (Reserved) constituency of Haryana

Anoop Dhanak is a first-time MLA, who was handpicked by the INLD hierarchy for 2014 assembly elections. An ordinary INLD worker, he was appointed as the president of INLD’s Uklana unit. He also remained the state president of Haryana Dhanak Samaj and general secretary of Sant Kabir Siksha Samiti.

Educational qualification: BA

Assets (approx):

Total: Rs 21.8 lakh

Moveable: Rs 45 lakh

Immoveable: Rs 66.8 lakh

Constituency primer: Uklana assembly constituency came into existence in 2007 following delimitation of Parliamentary and assembly constituencies. Geographical area of Barwala, Bhattu Kalan (now abolished), Ghirai (now abolished), Narnaund and Uchana Kalan assembly constituencies brought the new constituency into existence. Uklana is a reserved constituency but has a dominant presence of Jat voters.

Electoral history:

2014: Anoop Dhanak of the INLD defeated Seema Gaibipur of the BJP by 17, 927 votes

2009: Naresh Selwal of the Congress defeated Seema Devi of the INLD by 3738 votes.

How he performed: A first-time MLA, Anoop Dhanak started his career as an elected representative with the handicap of being from an opposition party. Though he practically has nothing much to show in terms of development works on the ground, Dhanak has consolidated his position by joining hands with former Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala, the face of the fledgling Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

By the way: He is yet to make an overseas visit.

