Haryana Assembly Polls: Balwan Singh Daulatpuria, Fatehabad MLA

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:29 IST

A first-time legislator, Balwan Singh was an INLD worker and district president of Fatehabad before he got the ticket for 2014 assembly polls. He has now moved to the BJP.

Educational qualification: Graduate

Assets declared: Total- Rs 11.9 crore

Movable- Rs 94.07 lakh

Immovable- Rs 10.96 crore

Constituency primer

Fatehabad is also known as the Pink city of Haryana. Former deputy commissioner JS Ahlawat is being credited for the beautification of the city. There are 55 villages in this constituency and nearly 2.1 lakh voters. The segment is mostly dominated by Punjabi and Jat communities. The Fatehabad district was carved out of Hisar on July 15, 1997.

Electoral history:

2014: Balwan Singh Daulatpuria of INLD defeated Dura Ram of HJC by 3,505 votes.

2009: Prahlad Singh Gillankhera, an Independent, defeated Dura Ram by 2,802 votes.

2004: Dura Ram defeated Swatantar Bala Chaudhary of INLD by 10,625 votes.

How he performed

A good orator and businessman by profession, Balwan Singh Daulatpuria raised many issues related to his constituency in the Vidhan Sabha. Being an opposition MLA worked to his disadvantage. As the city shares its boundaries with Punjab, drug menace is a major problem here that could not be tackled in last five years. Daulatpuria batted for the construction of colleges in the district as it is considered an educationally backward area. However, his performance on the ground remained unimpressive.

MLA’s quote

It had become tough to work with the INLD after their family rift, so I decided to leave the party and move forward. Fatehabad needs a good postgraduate college, for which my fight will continue.

By the way

Daulatpuria recently visited Dubai.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 22:29 IST