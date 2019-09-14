Haryana Assembly Polls: Pawan Saini, Ladwa MLA

assembly-elections

An ayurveda physician who ran two schools, Saini was the sarpanch of Bahadurpur village before joining politics. He was an ABVP leader at Kurukshetra University and BJYM state executive member and BJP mandal president in the ’90s. He was party incharge for Kurukshetra but was given the ticket only last time.

Educational qualification: BAMS

Assets declared in 2014: Rs 9.29 crore

Moveable: Rs 73.12 lakh

Immovable: Rs 8.56 crore

Constituency primer

Ladwa assembly constituency was created in 2007 after taking parts from Radaur, Shahbad and Thanesar segments, which gave an edge to the Saini community that dominates the constituency along with Jats and Kambojs. It was for the first time that the BJP wrested the seat from INLD and Congress in 2014.

Electoral history

2014: Pawan Saini of BJP defeated Bachan Kaur Barshami of INLD by 2,992 votes

2009: Sher Singh Barshami of INLD defeated Kailasho Saini of Congress by 2,505

How he performed: The National Institute of Design, National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Indo-Israel centre of excellence for subtropical fruits, a kisan rest house, a community health centre and a Kendriya Vidyalaya were set up in Saini’s tenure. He got a Rs 17-crore project for improving drinking water facilities. Health infrastructure, however, needs an upgrade. Saini is criticised for not aggressively pursuing people’s day-to-day problems with officials.

MLA Quote

I brought development works worth Rs 300 crore. Ladwa had been a sub-tehsil since 1983 and teh BJP government upgraded it to a sub-division. We did what no party did for 34 years.

By the way

An environmentalist, he is fond of cycling

