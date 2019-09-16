Haryana Assembly Polls: Rao Narbir Singh, Badshahpur MLA

assembly-elections

Rao Narbir Singh, 58, is the BJP MLA from Badshahpur constituency of Haryana.

Hailing from a political family of south Haryana, cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh joined BJP in 2011. The three-time MLA successfully contested legislative elections from Jatusana in 1987 and Sohna in 1996. He won as a BJP candidate from Badshahpur during the 2014 polls.

Educational qualification: BA

Assets declared in 2014: ₹ 48.92 crore

Moveable: ₹ 4.92 crore,

Immovable: ₹ 44 crore

Constituency primer: The Badshahpur assembly segment in Gurugram district is a suburban seat bordering the national capital. At about 3.79 lakh, the constituency, which came into existence following delimitation in 2007, has the highest number of registered voters among the nine segments that constitute Gurugram seat. An Ahir heartland, it has a substantial presence of Jats, Brahmins and Rajputs as well.

Electoral history:

2014: Rao Narbir Singh of BJP defeated INLD’s Rakesh Daulatabad by 18,132 votes.

2009: Congress candidate Rao Dharam Pal secured 50,557 votes while his nearest rival Daulatabad got 39,172 votes.

How he performed: High-valued realty zones of Sirhol, Garhi Harsaru, Shikohpur villages are a part of the constituency where development has picked up pace. Being a ‘minister’s constituency’, people of Badshahpur benefited after BJP formed government as developmental activities like construction of Dwarka expressway, upgradation of Sohna road besides renovation of civil hospital. Opposition parties, however, argue that the state government has not been able to deliver on basic amenities. Pollution remains a cause of concern.

Quote: No development work was undertaken in south Haryana during Congress rule. The BJP government brought a change by building infrastructure, roads and creating employment opportunities. More projects will be undertaken in next five years.

By the way: He is under a cloud for submitting a fake degree before the EC

